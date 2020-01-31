MedPro Healthcare Staffing Recertified by The Joint Commission

SUNRISE, Fla., Jan. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MedPro Healthcare Staffing has received the healthcare staffing Gold Seal of Approval under The Joint Commission. This is MedPro Healthcare Staffing's 7th consecutive Joint Commission Certification, which is issued biannually. The recertification process involves an on-site visit where a representative of The Joint Commission evaluates the staffing firm's competency, the proficiency of their staff, and the organization's commitment to standards of service.

"We hold this certification in high regard and consider it the ultimate testament to our dedication to our healthcare professionals," say's Liz Tonkin, President, MedPro Healthcare Staffing. "We hold ourselves to the highest standard, knowing this bar of excellence will translate to the healthcare professionals we staff, the quality they will bring to facilities, and the unprecedented care they will provide to their patients."

This certification validates the staffing firm's ability to provide qualified and competent staffing services. The Gold Seal of Approval is widely acknowledged for proving a framework for measuring and improving internal processes. The certification program was first established in 2004 and offers an independent evaluation of a staffing firm's ability to provide competent staffing services.

About The Joint Commission



Founded in 1951, The Joint Commission seeks to continuously improve health care for the public, in collaboration with other stakeholders, by evaluating health care organizations and inspiring them to excel in providing safe and effective care of the highest quality and value. The Joint Commission evaluates and accredits more than 18,000 health care organizations and programs in the United States. The Joint Commission also provides certification of more than 1,700 disease-specific care programs, primary stroke centers, and health care staffing services. An independent, not-for-profit organization, The Joint Commission is the nation's oldest and largest standards-setting and accrediting body in health care. Learn more about The Joint Commission at www.jointcommission.org .

About MedPro Healthcare Staffing



MedPro Healthcare Staffing is a Joint Commission certified provider of staffing services. Since 1983, we have placed thousands of nurses, therapists, medical technologists and other allied professionals in top healthcare facilities nationwide. We strive to work smart, promote individual growth and have fun while working as a team to deliver a valued service to our clients and employees.

