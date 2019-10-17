MedPro Healthcare Staffing To Host Ninth Annual Fort Lauderdale Turkey Trot

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On Thanksgiving Day, November 28, 2019, MedPro Healthcare Staffing and Leadership Broward Foundation, Inc. will host the ninth annual Memorial Cardiac & Vascular Institute Fort Lauderdale Turkey Trot along Fort Lauderdale beach. More than 3,000 participants of all ages are expected to jumpstart their Thanksgiving Day with a healthy and exciting 5K walk-run race for a cause.

This event is dedicated to supporting the community by encouraging individuals to create healthy lifestyles. The proceeds raised through the event will benefit the Leadership Broward Foundation, Inc., and the MedPro Future Nurse Scholarship.

Memorial Cardiac & Vascular Institute is a heart specialty hospital staffed by a collaborative group of cardiac physicians and surgeons who treat an extensive range of heart & vascular conditions.

"Memorial Cardiac and Vascular Institute is proud to be the Title Sponsor for the Fort Lauderdale Turkey Trot," said Michele Slane, Vice President of Memorial Cardiac and Vascular Institute & Memorial Transplant Institute. "This event promotes health and wellness, is a tradition in our community, and is a great way to spend the holiday morning with friends and family while supporting a great cause."

Leadership Broward Foundation, Inc., a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, is a leadership development organization. The mission of Leadership Broward is to develop and inspire individuals to serve our community. Leadership Broward executes on its mission by offering youth and local business and community leaders the opportunity to connect to each other, develop valuable leadership skills, and make a positive impact on their organizations and community.

"Leadership Broward is all about fostering community engagement, and the Turkey Trot does just that," said Andrew Zullo, CEO of Leadership Broward. "We are excited to lace up our running shoes and kick off our Thanksgiving Day tradition, with an invigorating run-walk along the beach."

The MedPro Future Nurse Scholarship was created by MedPro Healthcare Staffing to honor Broward College students pursuing a career in nursing. Nurses are invaluable members of any healthcare team and often help patients better understand their health and treatment options, in addition to providing emotional support during stressful times. Nurses are at the heart of our Broward County medical community, and MedPro is privileged to support those who are dedicated to a lifetime of caring for others.

"This event is more than a scenic run along Fort Lauderdale's iconic beach road," said Liz Tonkin, CEO of MedPro Healthcare Staffing, a full-service staffing agency in Sunrise, FL. "It is about being grateful, promoting wellness, and raising money for organizations that will aid in our community's bright future."

This year's 5k run-walk will start at DC Alexander Park and extend north, alongside A1A on Fort Lauderdale Beach. The race will begin promptly at 7:30 a.m. and will wrap up with an exciting Kid's Dash at 8:30 a.m., followed by an awards presentation at 8:45 a.m. The awards ceremony will identify the top-ranking male and female participants in three different age groups.

Both sponsorship and volunteer opportunities are available for those looking to support this positive and motivational community event. For more information or to register, please visit http://www.turkeytrotftl.com. Follow the Memorial Cardiac & Vascular Fort Lauderdale Turkey Trot on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/TurkeyTrotFTL/ for event updates.

About MedPro Healthcare Staffing

MedPro Healthcare Staffing is a Joint Commission-certified provider of temporary and contract staffing services. Since 1983, the company has placed thousands of U.S. travel nurses, allied health, and foreign-educated healthcare professionals in top facilities nationwide. The company strives to work smart, promote individual growth, and have fun while working as a team to deliver a valued service to its clients and employees. For more information, visit www.MedProStaffing.com.

For more information, please contact MedPro at (954) 739-4247.

