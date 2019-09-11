MedPro International Supports RN, Jazzle Magdaug, to attend the 2019 Nursing World Conference in London, UK

LONDON, Sept. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The 4th Annual Nursing World Conference concluded August 21st at the Park Inn by Radisson Hotel & Conference Centre, providing qualitative, quantitative, and mixed-method research presented by Chief Nurses from around the globe.

Thousands of participants gathered to further their knowledge and understanding of new healthcare research, technologies, and practices at the three-day Conference in London, UK from August 19-21. The Conference focused on the pursuit of viable, quality healthcare, through educational sessions, interactive lectures, and an extensive Exhibit Hall.

MedPro International supported one of their Registered Nurses, Jazzle Magdaug, to attend the Conference which featured various lectures and academic speakers from around the world. Magdaug is a MedPro International nurse from the Philippines who moved to the U.S. to pursue her American Dream through MedPro's Infion program for foreign-educated Registered Nurses. Magdaug noted that while she was anxious being a first-time attendee, the presenters were excellent and shared clinical data while tying it back to heartfelt, real-life experiences with patients.

Keynote speakers included Louise Bradley from Mental Health Commission of Canada, Magdaug's favorite from the Conference. Her presentation was entitled "Stigma in health care settings: A barrier to care for providers and patients alike."

"She (Bradley) shared the importance of being a caretaker and how we, as nurses, also need to be cared for," said Jazzle Magdaug, RN. "Nurses need care after being exposed to different emotional, sometimes traumatic, situations in the workplace. She (Bradley) also spoke about nurses facing burn-out and compassion fatigue. What I've learned is there's a value in acknowledging our authentic experiences and building our innate resiliency by working together so we can better serve our patients. Bradley's presentation reminded us that nurses are human too, and through the process of caring for others, we should not forget to take care of ourselves."

Further topics addressed at the Conference were developments and differences in the field of nursing in different parts of the world, including religious and cultural limitations that affect individual nurses.

The Nursing World Conference continues to serve as the optimal platform for Nurses and Allied Healthcare Professionals to establish new professional contacts and receive a comprehensive and thorough education in healthcare. Conference attendees emerged armed with increased education, insight, and the requisite tools needed to advance and progress in the evolving field of nursing.

