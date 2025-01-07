MedPro Systems Announces DirectID - Salesforce.com on Salesforce AppExchange

MedPro Systems' customers can now benefit from real-time data integration, comprehensive compliance support and flexible data solutions.

MOUNT ARLINGTON, N.J., Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MedPro Systems today announced it has launched DirectID –Salesforce.com on Salesforce AppExchange, which simplifies how pharmaceutical and medical device manufacturers manage healthcare practitioner (HCP) and healthcare organization (HCO) licensing data while logging engagements and interactions within the Salesforce platform.

With real-time search, import, batch synchronization and enrichment capabilities seamlessly integrated into Salesforce Sales Cloud or Salesforce Life Sciences Cloud , users can ensure compliance while focusing on what matters most—making informed decisions and driving better patient outcomes.

DirectID – Salesforce.com delivers seamless, real-time integration with the MedProID database, empowering life sciences teams to maintain accurate HCP and HCO records while ensuring compliance with regulatory and commercial requirements.

With flexible subscription options—Search Subscription for real-time record updates and Bulk Subscription for efficient batch processing—DirectID provides tailored solutions to meet each organization's unique needs to search and update specific data profiles or complete automated bulk updating of many profiles.

"With this new solution, we are empowering life sciences customers to optimize, automate, and maximize healthcare licensing data management within the world's leading CRM," says Gregory Ungemach , CEO at MedPro Systems. "We will offer powerful and flexible tools to our clients to simplify complex data requirements when engaging with healthcare providers and organizations."

, CEO at MedPro Systems. "We will offer powerful and flexible tools to our clients to simplify complex data requirements when engaging with healthcare providers and organizations." "DirectID – Salesforce.com is a welcome addition to AppExchange, as it accelerates business transformation for customers by providing seamless access to HCP and HCO data," said Alice Steinglass , Executive Vice President and General Manager, Platform, Salesforce. "AppExchange is constantly evolving to connect customers with the right apps and experts for their business needs."

Salesforce AppExchange, a leading enterprise marketplace for partner apps and experts, empowers companies, developers, and entrepreneurs to build, market, and grow in new ways. Since its launch in 2006, the platform has grown to include more than 8,000 apps and experts, with over 12 million customer installs. AppExchange connects customers of all sizes and across industries to ready-to-install or customizable apps and Salesforce-certified consultants to solve any business challenge.

DirectID – Salesforce.com is currently available on AppExchange at www.appexchange.com/

MedPro Systems accelerates global access to life-sustaining healthcare innovations with the most integrated and comprehensive regulatory compliance offering in the marketplace. Established to address business needs with leading technology and incomparable service, MedPro is the single partner that startups and category leaders can trust through the necessary phases of their journey to launch a product. With the superior tools and real-world compliance expertise of a large corporation and the nimble, proactive, and dedicated support of a niche boutique, MedPro is a full-service partner that over 750 Life Sciences companies rely on year after year.

