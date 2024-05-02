MedRes opens medical device technology center in Carlsbad, CA

CARLSBAD, Calif., May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MedRes International, Inc. is pleased to announce the opening of its new technology development center in Carlsbad, California, in May 2024. The Carlsbad site is equipped to accelerate customer projects in the fields of cardiovascular intervention and minimally invasive surgery. The Carlsbad team specializes in design, computational simulation, rapid prototype iteration, development, testing, and characterization of medical devices, particularly those enabled by the unique properties of Nitinol, and requiring high performance custom delivery systems. Together with our established research, development and production capabilities in Budapest, MedRes now offers its customers access to world class medical research and engineering services, and direct engagement with experienced industry veterans.

The MedRes team in Carlsbad is led by Chief Operating Officer Christine Trepanier. With over 25 years of experience in the development and manufacturing of medical devices, Christine is responsible for operations and new product development at MedRes. Prior to this position, she held roles as CTO and Senior VP of Operations and Development for Confluent Medical Technologies. Christine also held various positions in New Product Development at NDC / Johnson & Johnson. With her expertise in passivation and corrosion resistance of Nitinol, Christine is a recognized expert in the field of surface engineering of Nitinol. Christine holds a BS in Materials Engineering and an MS in Biomedical Engineering from École Polytechnique of Montreal, Canada.

MedRes operates a unified R&D team located in Carlsbad and Budapest, Hungary, encompassing mechanical, electrical and software engineering capabilities. The MedRes R&D team is led by Chief Technology Officer Craig Bonsignore. Craig has worked with innovators for 30 years in the creation of breakthrough medical devices. Craig has started his career with Johnson & Johnson Interventional Systems and Cordis. He continued to focus on Nitinol technology at NDC as the head of R&D and later at Confluent Medical Technologies as VP of Applied Technology. Craig holds a BS in Mechanical Engineering from Bucknell University and an MBA from UC Berkeley.

COO Christine Trepanier and CTO Craig Bonsignore bring experience and a passion for engineering excellence to every engagement. Together with the entire MedRes team, we look forward to working together with the brightest and most ambitious founders, entrepreneurs, and professionals to create the future of medical device technology.

About MedRes International: MedRes is a contract R&D and contract manufacturing company with facilities in the US and EU. MedRes supports its clients in the design, creation and realization of medical devices for the fields of women's health, interventional cardiology, cardiothoracic surgery, orthopedics, emergency medicine, urology, general surgery, endoscopy, laparoscopy and other minimally invasive surgical specialties.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2402822/medres_Logo.jpg

SOURCE MedRes International, Inc.