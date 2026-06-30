MedReview Appoints Caryn Van Buskirk as Chief Human Resources Officer

NEW YORK and NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MedReview, a leading provider of physician-approved prepay and postpay payment integrity solutions, welcomes Caryn Van Buskirk as Chief Human Resources Officer.

Caryn brings 25 years of experience as a senior HR leader and operator, with a focus on building scalable organizations, leading through complexity, and delivering pragmatic, business-aligned solutions.

MedReview welcomes Caryn Van Buskirk as Chief Human Resources Officer. Post this

Most recently, she served as Global Head of Human Resources at Consumer Edge, where she drove HR transformation, HRIS implementation, talent acquisition scaling, and compensation program design. She holds a BA in Business Administration and Human Resources from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater.

In her new role, Caryn leads the development and execution of MedReview's human capital strategy, aligning workforce management with business goals and fostering a culture of growth, engagement, and agility.

"Our people are our greatest asset, and Caryn's leadership supports our ability to consistently foster innovation and deliver outstanding results for our customers," says Spencer Young, Chief Executive Officer of MedReview. "Her strategic approach to human resources is key to achieving our mission to bring accuracy, accountability and clinical excellence to healthcare."

About MedReview

MedReview is a leading authority in the payment integrity space with more than 50 years of experience. Our physician-led solutions combine clinical expertise with proprietary technology to ensure healthcare claims accurately represent the care provided. To date, MedReview's independent audits and clinical validation processes have delivered more than $3 billion in savings to clients, while helping take cost out of the healthcare system. Visit www.medreview.us to learn more.

SOURCE MedReview