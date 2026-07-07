MedReview Appoints Zachary Molloie as Chief Legal and Compliance Officer

NEW YORK and NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MedReview, a leading provider of physician-approved prepay and postpay payment integrity solutions, welcomes Zachary Molloie as Chief Legal and Compliance Officer.

Zachary brings over a decade of experience building and leading legal, compliance, and operational functions within rapidly growing organizations. His strategic approach supports an organization's business goals, from achieving significant cost reductions to securing patents for innovative AI-enabled technologies and beyond.

MedReview welcomes Zachary Molloie as Chief Legal and Compliance Officer. Post this

Prior to joining MedReview, Zachary served as General Counsel and Chief People Officer at Peachy, a fast-growing preventative aesthetics company, where he built the company's legal and people functions from the ground up. Zachary received his J.D. from George Mason University School of Law and is admitted to the bar in Maryland and New York.

In his new role, Zachary oversees all legal activities, including contracts, employment, regulatory compliance, and litigation. He also serves as MedReview's HIPAA Privacy Officer and chairs the Compliance Committee, ensuring the company's operations align with applicable healthcare laws and regulations, including Medicaid and Medicare requirements.

"We are pleased to add Zachary's expertise navigating complex regulatory landscapes – including the evolving legal challenges and opportunities in the healthcare technology space – to our team," says Spencer Young, Chief Executive Officer of MedReview. "His guidance will help fuel our innovation and growth while ensuring we remain a trusted partner to our customers."

About MedReview

MedReview is a leading authority in the payment integrity space with more than 50 years of experience. Our physician-led solutions combine clinical expertise with proprietary technology to ensure healthcare claims accurately represent the care provided. To date, MedReview's independent audits and clinical validation processes have delivered more than $3 billion in savings to clients, while helping take cost out of the healthcare system. Visit www.medreview.us to learn more.

SOURCE MedReview