MedReview Appoints Susan Hines as Senior Vice President of Operations

NEW YORK, May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MedReview, a leading provider of physician-approved pre- and post-payment integrity solutions, is pleased to announce the promotion of Susan Hines to Senior Vice President of Operations.

Susan has 25 years of experience advancing innovation across the healthcare and payment integrity landscape. A Texas A&M graduate, Susan has built her career at the intersection of business, technology, and operations, helping translate complex challenges into scalable solutions. With experience spanning small start-ups to large enterprises, Susan brings a practical, forward-looking perspective to healthcare transformation and leveraging artificial intelligence to improve results and quality. A self-described payment integrity enthusiast, she is passionate about using data, technology, and industry expertise to improve outcomes, strengthen operations, and build productive teams.

MedReview is pleased to announce the promotion of Susan Hines to Senior Vice President of Operations. Post this

In her new role, Susan will have responsibility for enterprise operations and optimizing the performance and quality of all business units.

"We are thrilled to have Susan in this critical role," said Spencer Young, Chief Executive Officer of MedReview. "Susan's extensive experience in payment integrity and operational excellence brings a dynamic perspective to MedReview as we continue to innovate solutions supporting our client partners."

About MedReview

Headquartered in the financial district of New York City and serving all U.S. states and territories, MedReview is a trusted partner in physician-approved pre- and post-payment integrity solutions. With over 50 years of experience delivering services that prioritize billing and payment quality, we focus on delivering accurate and precise, clinically informed results.

SOURCE MedReview