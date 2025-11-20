MedReview Names Dutch Noss Senior Vice President of Operations

NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MedReview, a leading provider of physician-approved pre- and post-payment integrity solutions, is pleased to welcome veteran industry leader and Grammy-nominated musician Douglas 'Dutch' Noss as Senior Vice President of Operations.

Noss joins MedReview with more than 25 years of experience in payment integrity, claims processing, product development, and operational analytics, having built a career at the intersection of technology, healthcare, and strategy. He has led both clinical and non-clinical audit operations across prepay and postpay environments for federal, commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid payers.

In his new role, Noss will oversee enterprise operations and strategic development initiatives across the organization. He will be responsible for driving operational excellence, advancing MedReview's strategic direction, and leveraging data-driven intelligence to optimize performance across all business units.

"We are excited to welcome Dutch Noss as a key component of our payment integrity operations," said Spencer Young, Chief Executive Officer of MedReview. "In addition to his background in consulting and advisory board roles, he brings a unique expertise in the operational application of machine learning, artificial intelligence, and predictive analytics that will serve MedReview well into the future."

Beyond his professional achievements, Noss is a Grammy-nominated composer, producer, and guitarist who works during his spare time in the Nashville music scene. He splits his time between Nashville, Tenn., and Flagstaff, Ariz.

About MedReview

Headquartered in the financial district of New York City and serving all U.S. states and territories, MedReview is a trusted partner in physician-approved prepay and postpay payment integrity. With over 50 years of experience delivering services that prioritize billing and payment quality, we focus on delivering accurate and precise, clinically informed results.

For more information, visit medreview.us .

