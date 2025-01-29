Medrio's Launches AI-Enabled Reporting, Tackling Increasing Data Challenges in Clinical Trials

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Medrio, a global leader in clinical trial technology, today announced the release of AI-enabled reporting, an innovative new capability available within Medrio CDMS/EDC. Medrio's AI-enabled reporting will simplify data exploration with machine learning and natural language prompts, enabling faster data visualizations and insight discovery.

"Our AI-enabled reporting alleviates the pressures on study teams to manage vast amounts of clinical trial data," said Mike Stocks, Chief Technology Officer at Medrio. "By overhauling our reporting capabilities and embedding machine learning into our CDMS/EDC platform, we are equipping study teams with the tools to extract meaningful insights quickly. As a result, trials can move forward without unnecessary and often costly delays."

Clinical trials are generating more data than ever before, increasing the time and costs required for data cleaning and analysis. With the daily costs of clinical trials running into the tens of thousands, delays can quickly strain budgets and extend timelines. As data demands grow, the industry faces mounting pressure to balance efficiency with maintaining data integrity and regulatory standards.

"Each clinical study brings with it its own challenges, both in operations and data management," said Bill Trembley, Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer at Beaufort, a MedTech-focused contract research organization. "The sheer volume and complexity of study data warrants the need for robust tools to ensure goals around safety, integrity, and efficiency continue to be met. These significant enhancements have the potential to dramatically improve how quickly we can identify trends and track progress, allowing us to provide our clients with more timely and actionable insights."

Six industry-leading sponsors and CROs in Medrio's Early Adopter Program are guiding the development of its AI-enabled reporting. Program members, including Beaufort and LumaBridge, offer vital feedback to help refine Medrio's reporting capabilities and address the evolving demands of clinical trials. Insights from Early Adopters provide context for natural language prompts and data visualization features, making Medrio's AI-enabled reporting both practical and impactful for end users.

"Our team at LumaBridge has valued Medrio's collaborative approach," said Andrew Milczarek, Director of Clinical Data Management at LumaBridge, an oncology-focused clinical contract research organization. "This capability allows us to maximize efficiency in decision-making rather than spending time re-arranging data. It's a testament to Medrio and LumaBridge's commitment to listening to their customers and implementing innovative solutions."

Attendees of the upcoming SCOPE 2025 conference in Orlando, FL, can experience these innovations firsthand. CTO Mike Stocks and CEO Nicole Latimer will present Medrio's session, "Navigating AI for Clinical Trials: Simplifying the Path to Insights," on Tuesday, February 4, 2025, from 4:25 to 4:55 PM. Conference attendees can also meet the Medrio team at booth 228 to learn more about AI-enabled reporting capabilities and other solutions.

This latest innovation underscores Medrio's commitment to advancing clinical trial efficiency. The company continues to enhance its product suite with solutions designed to streamline trial operations and reduce timelines. Recent innovations include automated study builds and a fully configurable randomization and trial supply management (RTSM) solution, reducing traditional timelines by four to six weeks.

Sponsors and CROs looking to stay ahead of the curve are invited to join Medrio's AI Incubator Lab. Be an early adopter and shape the future of AI-powered clinical research.

About Medrio

Trusted by sponsors, CROs, and sites worldwide, Medrio aims to improve 100 million lives through faster, more efficient, and secure clinical trials. With almost two decades of experience, Medrio delivers proven, scalable solutions, unrivaled customer support, and guidance to the industry's leading innovators, including pharmaceutical, biotech, medical device, diagnostics and more. The company's suite of solutions, including CDMS/EDC, eCOA/ePRO, eConsent and RTSM, enables the capture of quality clinical trial data while optimizing workflows for regulatory readiness. Experience the power of Medrio and realize the full potential of your clinical operations and outcomes.

Contacts

Dana Perotti

Medrio

[email protected]

SOURCE Medrio