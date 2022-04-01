Medscape, American College of Cardiology Launch Latin America Center for Cardiovascular Health Promotion

Leveraging the ACC's global leadership in cardiovascular care with that of Medscape, the leading global news and information platform for physicians, the new initiative will provide updates and insights, in both Spanish and Portuguese, on the latest research and emerging clinical trends in heart failure, atrial fibrillation, anticoagulation, thromboembolism, and lipid management -- all from the perspective of regional experts and thought-leaders.

The Center will also feature conference coverage and commentary, expert interviews, quizzes, case studies, and other point-of-care tools.

"The ACC is mission-driven, aiming to transform cardiovascular care and improve heart health on a global scale," Cesar J. Herrera, MD, FACC, Latin America Representative, ACC Assembly of International Governors Steering Committee said. "Through this collaboration, we're able to reach clinicians in Latin America with the latest cardiovascular research, news, and resources they need in order to provide the highest quality care to patients and save lives."

"Medscape shares ACC's commitment to giving physicians the resources and tools they need to improve patient care, and we are excited to be leveraging our reach in Latin America through this collaboration," said Bernardo Schubsky, MD, MPH, Vice President of Content, Medscape Global. "Together with the leadership of the ACC and its Latin American chapters, we can deepen our contribution to the region's medical community and support them in navigating the challenges of cardiovascular medicine."

Medscape and its affiliate network of platforms currently reach 5 million physicians worldwide, with 750,000 in Latin America.

