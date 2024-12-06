Medscape and HIMSS Release 2024 Report on AI Adoption in Healthcare

New Study Reveals Current State and Future Expectations of Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare

NEWARK, N.J., Dec. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Medscape and Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society (HIMSS) today announced the release of their joint research, "Early Successes, Untapped Potential, Lingering Questions: Medscape & HIMSS AI Adoption in Healthcare Report 2024." Based on responses from more than 800 practicing physicians, clinicians and others representing medical organizations in the United States, the survey–conducted September 4 to October 16, 2024–examines the current use and future expectations of artificial intelligence (AI) in healthcare settings.

To view the full report, visit: https://www.medscape.com/slideshow/2024-Medscape-HIMSS-AI-Report-6017707

Key findings from the report reveal that right now AI in healthcare is primarily used for administrative tasks, while more clinical applications are still in the early stages of adoption. The majority of medical facilities have been using AI for at least 10 months, underscoring its growing presence. Survey respondents expect AI to play a crucial role in reviewing electronic health records (EHR), analyzing medical literature, and enhancing patient care, among other functions.

While the report's findings suggest AI's integration into healthcare is progressing, a significant skills gap could develop, as a mere 24% of those surveyed reported receiving AI training from their employers. Meanwhile, as AI's influence in medicine grows, data privacy (72%) and ethical considerations (70%) remain major concerns among healthcare professionals.

"This report provides valuable insights into AI's current impact and future potential in healthcare," said Jon McKenna, Executive Editor of Reports at Medscape. "While AI is making progress, particularly in administrative functions, there's still progress to be made in expanding its clinical applications and addressing privacy and ethical concerns. The findings highlight the need for increased training and support as healthcare organizations continue to integrate AI. It's promising to see the recognition of AI's potential to enhance patient care and improve efficiency."

"Health professionals understand that artificial intelligence has the potential to fundamentally change health and healthcare, from clinical decision-support to operations to patient engagement," said Hal Wolf, President & CEO of HIMSS. "However, a critical knowledge gap exists around the effective implementation of AI capabilities. To harness AI's full potential, practitioners and health system executives must build a digitally mature infrastructure that prioritizes ethical and secure use, ultimately improving patient outcomes and optimizing resource management."

The full "AI Adoption in Healthcare Report 2024" is now available on both Medscape and HIMSS websites offering detailed analysis and insights into the current state of AI adoption in healthcare.

