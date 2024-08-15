Medscape Debuts AI-Powered Search Transforming Information Access for Physicians

NEWARK, N.J., Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Medscape, a leader in health information services for physicians and other healthcare professionals (HCPs) today announced Medscape AI Search, a free service designed to enhance the efficiency and accuracy of medical information retrieval. The new feature, available on Medscape's mobile application, delivers immediate answers to medical queries through an intuitive chat interface.

Medscape AI Search leverages Medscape's proprietary content, continuously updated by medical experts, ensuring reliable information tailored for HCPs. Tested and validated by hundreds of physicians, this feature provides flexibility, offering succinct answers with direct links to source material.

Key Features of Medscape AI Search:

Enhanced Efficiency: Delivers immediate, concise answers to medical queries through an easy-to-use chat interface, significantly reducing the time required compared to traditional search methods

Trusted Content: Provides reliable information based exclusively on Medscape's proprietary content, which is regularly updated by medical experts

Expert-Verified: Tested and vetted by hundreds of physicians to ensure accuracy and reliability

Flexibility: Offers succinct answers with links to source material, allowing users to obtain quick insights or explore more in-depth information

Natural Language Processing: Understands natural language and complex medical terminology, tailoring responses based on previous interactions for enhanced relevance and effectiveness

Mobile Accessibility: Available on Medscape's mobile app, making it convenient for physicians to access information on the go

Medscape remains dedicated to empowering healthcare professionals with cutting-edge tools and reliable information to enhance patient care. By integrating AI large language models (LLMs) with expert-verified content, Medscape AI Search represents a significant advancement in medical information access. Experience how Medscape AI Search redefines speed and accuracy in medical information retrieval by downloading the Medscape app from the App Store or Google Play Store.

About Medscape

Medscape is the leading source of clinical news, health information, and point-of-care tools for health care professionals. Medscape offers specialists, primary care physicians, and other health professionals the most robust and integrated medical information and educational tools. Medscape Education (medscape.org) is the leading destination for continuous professional development, consisting of more than 30 specialty-focused destinations offering thousands of free C.M.E. and C.E. courses and other educational programs for physicians, nurses, and other health care professionals. Medscape is a subsidiary of WebMD Health Corp.

About WebMD Health Corp.

WebMD Health Corp., an Internet Brands company, is at the heart of the digital health revolution that is transforming the healthcare experience for consumers, patients, healthcare professionals, employers, health plans and health systems. Through public and private online portals, mobile platforms, and health-focused publications, WebMD delivers leading-edge content and digital services that enable and improve decision-making, support and motivate health actions, streamline and simplify the healthcare journey, and improve patient care.

The WebMD Health Network includes WebMD Health, Medscape, WebMD Ignite (encompassing Krames, The Wellness Network and Mercury Healthcare), Jobson Healthcare Information, MediQuality, Frontline, Vitals Consumer Services, Aptus Health, PulsePoint, The Wellness Network, SanovaWorks, MNG Health, MedicineNet, eMedicineHealth, RxList, OnHealth, Medscape Education, and other owned WebMD sites. WebMD®, Medscape®, CME Circle®, Medpulse®, eMedicine®, MedicineNet®, theheart.org® and RxList® are among the trademarks of WebMD Health Corp. or its subsidiaries.

