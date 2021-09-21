Medscape Education Addresses Clinical Challenges with Perspectives in Malignant Hematology Virtual Conference, September 22-September 25

NEW YORK, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Medscape Education will hold the first annual Perspectives in Malignant Hematology virtual conference aimed at addressing clinical challenges to improve patient outcomes. The conference will provide clinical trial safety and efficacy data for the treatment of hematologic malignancies, including frontline and relapsed/refractory disease.

Sagar Lonial, MD, FACP, Chair and Professor, Chief Medical Officer, Winship Cancer Institute of Emory University will act as conference chair. He will be joined by leading faculty in the field of hematology.

"We're excited to welcome health care professionals from all over the world to this virtual conference. Perspectives in Malignant Hematology will tackle the latest developments in hematologic diseases and conditions so clinicians can put the data into action in their practice," said David Small, Proprietary Conferences, MedscapeLIVE!

The virtual event will feature sessions on acute leukemias, myelodysplastic syndrome and myeloproliferative neoplasms, non-Hodgkin lymphoma, Hodgkin lymphoma, chronic leukemias, T-cell lymphomas, multiple myeloma, and amyloidosis and Waldenstrӧm macroglobulinemia.

Hosted on the innovative and engaging MedscapeLIVE! virtual conference platform, this unique conference will feature educational and networking experiences, oral abstracts and case study presentations, gamification, and interactive attendee participation throughout the event.

All registration fees from this event will be donated to The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, an organization at the forefront of research, advocacy, and patient support in the blood cancer community.

For more information visit medscape.org/conferences/malignaINAnt-hematology-perspectives

