Medscape Education Launches Health Equity Learning Center for Healthcare Professionals

NEW YORK, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Medscape Education, the leading source of continuing medical education, has launched Elevating Health Equity – a learning center designed to raise awareness about biases in clinical care and barriers to providing optimal patient care regardless of a patient's race/ethnicity, age, location, gender, socioeconomic status, disability, or sexual orientation. Medscape Education is committed to leveraging its platform to educate its more than 5 million members worldwide through the exploration of clinical issues surrounding health inequities.

"Disparate health outcomes have existed for many diseases for quite some time. Sadly, they are not new. But, the COVID-19 pandemic has shined a light on these inequalities that can no longer be ignored," said John Whyte, MD, MPH, Chief Medical Officer, WebMD. "We must first recognize these inequities if we are to become better healthcare providers and then strategize how to improve health outcomes. In this initiative, we will talk to thought leaders and advocates – those trailblazers who are striving to improve outcomes for all patients."

Guided by Dr. Whyte, and with thought leaders who are experts in healthcare diversity and inclusion, Elevating Health Equity aims to take a deeper look into the current state of healthcare, from systemic inequalities to individual patient care. Topic-specific activities will be developed in collaboration with members of Medscape Education's Health Equity Consortium comprising academic centers, professional societies, and advocacy organizations who are aligning their resources and communications to collectively impact clinical practice at point of care.



With more than 25 years in medical educational design, Medscape Education will develop educational activities, tools, and resources to support this growing initiative. The content in the Elevating Health Equity Learning Center is available to Medscape members free of charge and offers:

Insights and interviews from health care experts

Education for multiple specialties and health care team members

Patient education materials

Clinical tools, resources and references

The Elevating Health Equity Learning Center is available at http://www.medscape.org/sites/advances/elevating-health-equity

About Medscape Education

Medscape Education (medscape.org) is the leading destination for continuous professional development, consisting of more than 30 specialty-focused destinations offering thousands of free C.M.E. and C.E. courses and other educational programs for physicians, nurses, and other health care professionals. Medscape LLC is a subsidiary of WebMD Health Corp.

