Medscape Education Launches Medscape 360: New Immersive Solutions Have Power to Transform How Physicians Learn

NEW YORK, May 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Medscape Education has launched Medscape 360™, a new suite of immersive learning solutions that responds to the needs of a changing healthcare environment that demands that Continuing Medical Education (CME) solutions improve engagement, increase knowledge retention, and promote measurable improvements in patient care.

An alternative to traditional slide presentations for live events, the first Medscape 360 solutions, developed in partnership with Confideo Labs, tap virtual reality (VR), mixed reality (MR), and augmented reality (AR) technology to create unique immersive multimedia environments where the physical and digital coexist. This allows presenting faculty and their clinician audiences to embark on live interactive and immersive journeys to illustrate a wide range of critical medical media and scientific curriculum, such as the mechanisms of disease and treatment, in a uniquely engaging and informative manner.

Nearly half of all U.S. physicians say they want to use immersive learning for medical education and training,1 and 94% say it enhances their learning experience.2 Additionally, 78% of physicians expect that VR learning will improve their ability to individualize treatments and improve dialogue with patients,2 potentially allowing for more personalized medicine and better patient outcomes. Studies also show that immersive learning can have a measurable impact on the effectiveness of CME by improving the retention of concepts by 90%.3

Click here for a video on Medscape 360: https://webmd.box.com/s/7wrvys0cl9u5aasry0u893rrwudfx125

"The complexities and pace of clinical practice and the move to value-based care models demand new solutions that engage and challenge physicians, that support learning, and potentially improve the delivery of care," said Robert Harrington, MD, an interventional cardiologist, professor of medicine and chairman of the Department of Medicine at Stanford University. "New immersive learning solutions from Medscape 360 have the potential to change entirely the physicians' view of medical education and to infuse it with an element of excitement."

Dr. Harrington has used the platform to guide an audience on a mixed reality journey through the anatomy of a virtual heart, live on stage, to showcase how to apply deeper anatomical understanding into clinical practice. He also led a discussion among clinicians and educators about the value of innovation in medical education. Medscape 360 solutions were also used at the World Congress of Gastroenterology, where Brennan Spiegel, MD, director of health services research, Cedars-Sinai Health System, guided the audience through a mixed reality presentation of anatomy and physiology, medical models, and interactive data.

In addition to live stage presentations, Medscape 360 applications are being used in smaller group settings called Learning Labs, deployed as VR or MR experiences, portable and optimized for one-to-one personalized learning.

"CME represents a significant investment for industry and healthcare organizations," 4 said Stephen O'Brien, vice president of video operations, Medscape Education. "It's essential that CME providers offer innovative solutions that deepen physician engagement and retention of new information, so that CME can achieve its ultimate goal of supporting doctors in improving patient care."

"Confideo Labs is very proud to collaborate with Medscape Education on a revolutionary portfolio of immersive healthcare media tools," said Mike Marett, founder and CEO. "Harnessing progressive digital solutions will enable an enriched exchange of medical media and scientific content, bolstering education and enhancing both the teaching and learning experience for healthcare professionals."

