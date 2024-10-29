Medscape Unveils Free AI-Powered Scribe: Transforming Clinical Documentation for Physicians

NEWARK, N.J., Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Medscape, a leader in health information solutions for healthcare professionals, today unveiled Scribe, an innovative AI-powered tool designed to simplify the way physicians document patient visits. Available on both the Medscape mobile app and website, Scribe enables healthcare professionals to transcribe and summarize patient encounters in real time, freeing them to focus more on patient care and less on documentation.

Scribe provides two core solutions: real-time transcription of patient visits and customizable summaries using widely accepted medical templates such as SOAP (Subjective, Objective, Assessment, Plan), H&P (History & Physical), and POMR (Problem-Oriented Medical Record). This HIPAA-compliant tool ensures patient data security, with transcripts automatically deleted after 72 hours. With the launch of Scribe, healthcare professionals are finding new efficiencies in patient documentation, transforming clinical workflows and saving valuable time. Scribe is currently only available to physicians in the U.S.

Key Features of Scribe:

Seamless Real-Time Transcription : Scribe leverages cutting-edge AI technology to accurately capture patient conversations, reducing the need for manual documentation and minimizing errors.

: Scribe leverages cutting-edge AI technology to accurately capture patient conversations, reducing the need for manual documentation and minimizing errors. Customizable Summarization Formats : Physicians can select from templates like SOAP, H&P, or POMR to align documentation with their preferred workflow.

: Physicians can select from templates like SOAP, H&P, or POMR to align documentation with their preferred workflow. Enhanced Compliance and Accuracy : Scribe assists in maintaining medical documentation standards and regulatory compliance, producing reliable records for effective patient management.

: Scribe assists in maintaining medical documentation standards and regulatory compliance, producing reliable records for effective patient management. Improved Physician-Patient Interaction : By automating notetaking, physicians can dedicate more time to patient care, leading to better patient engagement and improved care outcomes.

: By automating notetaking, physicians can dedicate more time to patient care, leading to better patient engagement and improved care outcomes. Scribecheck for Quick Review : A unique feature, Scribecheck , highlights key dosage and frequency information within summaries, enabling clinicians to quickly and efficiently review critical prescription details.

: A unique feature, , highlights key dosage and frequency information within summaries, enabling clinicians to quickly and efficiently review critical prescription details. Scalability and Web Synchronization: Summaries and transcripts are accessible across the Medscape app and website, supporting integration with electronic medical record (EMR) and electronic health record (EHR) systems for practices of all sizes.

Scribe is now available for free on the Medscape app, accessible via the App Store (iOS), Play Store (Android), and on Medscape.com at https://www.medscape.com/aboutscribe .

Experience Medscape AI Scribe: Watch the Demo

Watch our demo video to explore how Scribe is revolutionizing clinical documentation. The guided walkthrough demonstrates how easily physicians can transcribe patient visits and customize summaries in just a few steps. Viewers will experience the way Scribe enhances workflow efficiency, streamlines documentation, and fosters stronger physician-patient interactions.

Competitive Advantage

Scribe offers a competitive edge by enabling physicians to save hours of work daily—all at no additional cost to Medscape users. With its high-quality transcription, customizable templates, and HIPAA-compliant data security, Scribe stands apart as a powerful tool in the healthcare space.

About Medscape

Medscape is the leading source of clinical news, health information, and point-of-care tools for health care professionals. Medscape offers specialists, primary care physicians, and other health professionals the most robust and integrated medical information and educational tools. Medscape Education (medscape.org) is the leading destination for continuous professional development, consisting of more than 30 specialty-focused destinations offering thousands of free C.M.E. and C.E. courses and other educational programs for physicians, nurses, and other health care professionals. Medscape is a subsidiary of WebMD Health Corp.

About WebMD Health Corp.

WebMD Health Corp., an Internet Brands company, is at the heart of the digital health revolution that is transforming the healthcare experience for consumers, patients, healthcare professionals, employers, health plans and health systems. Through public and private online portals, mobile platforms, and health-focused publications, WebMD delivers leading-edge content and digital services that enable and improve decision-making, support and motivate health actions, streamline and simplify the healthcare journey, and improve patient care.

The WebMD Health Network includes WebMD Health, Medscape, WebMD Ignite (encompassing Krames, The Wellness Network and Mercury Healthcare), Jobson Healthcare Information, MediQuality, Frontline, Vitals Consumer Services, Aptus Health, PulsePoint, The Wellness Network, SanovaWorks, MNG Health, MedicineNet, eMedicineHealth, RxList, OnHealth, Medscape Education, and other owned WebMD sites. WebMD®, Medscape®, CME Circle®, Medpulse®, eMedicine®, MedicineNet®, theheart.org® and RxList® are among the trademarks of WebMD Health Corp. or its subsidiaries.

SOURCE Medscape