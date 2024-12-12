Medscape's 2050 Challenge invites medical students and researchers to share their boldest visions of the future of medicine

Initial call for entries solicits 150-word pitches outlining daring visions of the future on a range of medical topics

Selected finalists will get a chance further develop their ideas and be published on Medscape

NEWARK, N.J., Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Medscape today announced the Medscape 2050 Challenge , a call for bold visions of the future of medicine from medical students and researchers in the United States.

The first in a series of initiatives celebrating Medscape's upcoming 30th anniversary, the 2050 Challenge asks participants to imagine what medicine will look like in 2050 and share breakthrough ideas and perspectives on the future of medicine – whether they're optimistic innovations or cautionary scenarios.

Medscape 2050 logo

To participate, medical students and researchers are asked to submit a 150-word pitch outlining their most innovative original idea about medicine in the year 2050. Participants can select from a variety of suggested prompts — from the role of AI in medicine to the future of primary care practice — or propose their own topics.

Selected finalists will receive a stipend to develop their ideas one step further for a chance to win a cash prize, be published on Medscape, and get recognition as an emerging leader in medicine.

For full details and to enter, visit the 2050 Challenge hub on Medscape.com.

Key Details

Submissions due by January 30, 2025 :

Using the form linked at Medscape's 2050 Challenge hub , submit a 150-word pitch, specifying a proposed final format. This could be an essay, a video/film, a series of interviews, an animation, a research proposal, or another format. All submissions are eligible for publication on Medscape.com





Using the form linked at , submit a 150-word pitch, specifying a proposed final format. This could be an essay, a video/film, a series of interviews, an animation, a research proposal, or another format. All submissions are eligible for publication on Medscape.com Finalist selection in February 2025 :

From the set of proposals received, a selected number of finalists will be chosen by Medscape to prepare a completed, longer piece of content and receive a stipend to produce a final format of their ideas. Finalists will be notified by email.





From the set of proposals received, a selected number of finalists will be chosen by Medscape to prepare a completed, longer piece of content and receive a stipend to produce a final format of their ideas. Finalists will be notified by email. Final content deadline in April 2025 :

Final content from all finalists is due.





Final content from all finalists is due. Winners announced in May 2025 :

Top submissions will be featured on Medscape.com.





About Medscape

Medscape is the leading source of clinical news, health information, and point-of-care tools for health care professionals. Medscape offers specialists, primary care physicians, and other health professionals the most robust and integrated medical information and educational tools. Medscape Education (medscape.org) is the leading destination for continuous professional development, consisting of more than 30 specialty-focused destinations offering thousands of free C.M.E. and C.E. courses and other educational programs for physicians, nurses, and other health care professionals. Medscape is a subsidiary of WebMD Health Corp.

About WebMD Health Corp.

WebMD Health Corp., an Internet Brands company, is at the heart of the digital health revolution that is transforming the healthcare experience for consumers, patients, healthcare professionals, employers, health plans and health systems. Through public and private online portals, mobile platforms, and health-focused publications, WebMD delivers leading-edge content and digital services that enable and improve decision-making, support and motivate health actions, streamline and simplify the healthcare journey, and improve patient care.

The WebMD Health Network includes WebMD Health, Medscape, WebMD Ignite (encompassing Krames, The Wellness Network and Mercury Healthcare), Jobson Healthcare Information, MediQuality, Frontline, Vitals Consumer Services, Aptus Health, PulsePoint, The Wellness Network, SanovaWorks, MNG Health, MedicineNet, eMedicineHealth, RxList, OnHealth, Medscape Education, and other owned WebMD sites. WebMD®, Medscape®, CME Circle®, Medpulse®, eMedicine®, MedicineNet®, theheart.org® and RxList® are among the trademarks of WebMD Health Corp. or its subsidiaries.

SOURCE Medscape