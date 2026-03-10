MedSec Launches BRIDGE™ Platform to Transform Security Communication Between Medical Device Manufacturers and Hospitals

New platform debuts at HIMSS 2026 to streamline cybersecurity communication across the healthcare ecosystem

LAS VEGAS, March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MedSec, a leader in medical device cybersecurity testing and regulatory advisory services, today announced the launch of BRIDGE™, a new communication platform designed to connect medical device manufacturers (MDMs) and healthcare delivery organizations (HDOs) for more effective sharing of critical device security information.

The platform will be showcased at HIMSS 2026 in Las Vegas, where MedSec is meeting with industry leaders to demonstrate how BRIDGE addresses one of the most persistent challenges in healthcare cybersecurity: ensuring hospitals receive timely, relevant security information about the medical devices in their environment.

Today, hospitals must navigate dozens, and often hundreds, vendor-specific portals and websites to find cybersecurity advisories, end-of-support notifications, and device documentation. This fragmented approach makes it difficult for healthcare organizations to manage security risks across their medical device fleets.

At the same time, medical device manufacturers have a regulatory obligation to provide this information and ensure it is readily available, consistently delivered, and accessible to customers. This has been a significant challenge for both sides of the industry, until now.

BRIDGE solves this challenge by creating a simple, centralized communication platform that connects manufacturers directly with the healthcare organizations using their devices.

Through BRIDGE:

Medical device manufacturers can directly share vulnerability advisories, end-of-support notifications, MDS2 forms, and other security updates directly with their customers.

The platform's "guided exchange" model ensures that security information is delivered to the right customers at the right time, helping healthcare organizations respond faster to cybersecurity risks and maintain safer clinical environments.

BRIDGE also helps manufacturers improve visibility into their installed base. When hospitals identify devices in their fleet, manufacturers may discover customers they were previously unaware of, creating a more complete understanding of product deployment and communication needs, a benefit that expands beyond just security management.

MedSec first introduced the BRIDGE concept during a prototype demonstration at the AAMI eXchange conference last year, where the company met with more than 40 healthcare systems and received strong industry support.

Hospital representatives highlighted the platform's potential impact, noting that:

"This solves a big challenge."

"It's been a huge problem getting vulnerability advisories."

"Love the prototype — user friendly."

"So I don't have to go to their websites?"

These conversations reinforced the need for a centralized approach to security communication across the medical device ecosystem.

"Cybersecurity communication between manufacturers and healthcare providers has historically been fragmented and inefficient," said Michelle Jump, CEO at MedSec. "With BRIDGE, we're creating a trusted, centralized platform that simplifies how critical security information is delivered, helping the entire healthcare ecosystem respond faster and manage risk more effectively."

By enabling manufacturers and healthcare delivery organizations to connect through a single platform, MedSec aims to improve the speed, accuracy, and reach of medical device cybersecurity communication across the industry.

Healthcare organizations and manufacturers attending HIMSS 2026 can learn more about BRIDGE by visiting the MedSec team at Booth #10903.

About MedSec

MedSec is a leading cybersecurity firm focused exclusively on medical devices and healthcare technology. The company works with manufacturers, healthcare delivery organizations, and regulators to improve the safety and security of connected medical technologies through cybersecurity testing, regulatory guidance, threat modeling, security risk management, and industry collaboration.

