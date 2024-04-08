MedSec Launches Cybersecurity Program For Resource-Constrained Hospitals

MIAMI, April 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MedSec, a leading medical device security services firm, announced today it is expanding its service offerings to include a hospital cybersecurity service called Hospital Roadmap to Resilience ProgramSM. The program is designed to support resource-constrained hospitals on their cybersecurity journey.

Hospitals are experiencing increased pressure to address cybersecurity. To deal with the growing number of hospitals and patients impacted by cybersecurity attacks, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) recently announced voluntary cyber performance goals. HHS is also evaluating how to tie reimbursement to achieving specific cybersecurity capabilities.

"Patient safety is the top priority for hospitals. One aspect of patient safety involves taking actions to protect against cybersecurity threats," says Debra Bruemmer, senior director of clinical security, MedSec. "Many hospitals lack a meaningful cybersecurity program to protect patients from malicious cybersecurity events. This is primarily due to a lack of qualified people and funding to create and run the program. Our program can help solve that problem."

Core elements of the Hospital Roadmap to Resilience ProgramSM:

Leverage established best practices to build a foundational cybersecurity program based on policy, process, and procedure.

Assess existing tools for unused functionality that can be leveraged for security purposes.

Invest in an appropriate, new tool.

"The Hospital Roadmap to Resilience ProgramSM positions hospitals to make informed risk decisions, know assets and recovery needs, and manage basic network risks," said Michelle Jump, MedSec CEO. "Ultimately helping hospitals create a practical and effective security program they can maintain even without senior security staff."

Bruemmer noted, "Hospitals want to do the right thing and address cybersecurity, but many simply can't. MedSec is approaching the problem differently. The Hospital Roadmap to Resilience ProgramSM provides an actionable set of foundational policies, processes, and procedures aligned to meet industry best practices. The program gives resource-constrained hospitals a roadmap to accelerate their journey toward being more cyber secure and protecting their patients."

