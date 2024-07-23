MedSec Welcomes Rob Suárez to Technical Advisory Board

MIAMI, July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MedSec, a leading medical device security services firm, announced today the addition of Roberto (Rob) Suárez to its Technical Advisory Board. The medical device industry continues to face challenges from new threats and expanded regulatory requirements. The Board plays an integral role in addressing future industry needs by providing technical guidance and strategic counsel to MedSec leadership.

Rob Suárez

"Healthcare is my passion and it's rewarding to leverage my experience in cybersecurity to safeguard patients," said Suárez. "I am honored to join MedSec's Technical Advisory Board and contribute to enhancing and advancing cybersecurity in the medical device industry." Rob will serve alongside existing board members, Stephanie Domas, Kevin Fu, and Art Manion; each brings a unique perspective and commitment to advancing the healthcare industry's safety and security standards.

"We believe that collaboration among industry leaders is key to creating a robust and resilient healthcare ecosystem," said Michelle Jump, Chief Executive Officer of MedSec. "We are excited to welcome Rob to the Technical Advisory Board and partner with him on this journey."

About Rob Suarez

Mr. Suarez is the Vice President and Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) for CareFirst, responsible for developing and aligning cybersecurity initiatives with company-wide programs, business objectives, and ensuring that information assets and technologies are adequately secure and resilient. Prior to this role, he was the Vice President and CISO at BD where he led cybersecurity initiatives across information technology, manufacturing, and product security to drive process, capability, and maturity to build products that are secure by design and in use. Rob is an active member of healthcare industry groups, having served as a Chair for the Healthcare Sector Coordinating Council (HSCC) Med Tech Cybersecurity Risk Management Task Group, AdvaMed Cybersecurity Working Group, and the MDIC Cybersecurity Working Group.

About MedSec, LLC.

Most cybersecurity companies work in a variety of industries. MedSec is different, focusing exclusively on medical devices and healthcare. We provide healthcare delivery organizations and medical device manufacturers with a holistic knowledge of cybersecurity - including technical expertise, regulatory guidance, implementation, and technical services for medical device manufacturers. To connect with our subject-matter-experts, email [email protected] or visit us at www.medsec.com .

Media Contact:

Michelle Jump

CEO

[email protected]

SOURCE MedSec LLC