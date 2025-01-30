Medsender® Announces Series A Funding to Transform Healthcare Operations

NEW YORK, Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Medsender , the AI-powered workflow automation platform for healthcare providers, is pleased to announce a recent $5 million Series A investment led by Ballast Point Ventures . Medsender will use the investment to bolster its commercial team, accelerate its technology pipeline development, and drive industry-leading performance for its clients.

Medsender

Medsender is a leading AI platform trusted by thousands of healthcare providers across all fifty states to reduce administrative burdens. Medsender's platform leverages artificial intelligence to process and synchronize data from unstructured sources, such as fax, email, and phone, automating administrative workflows and patient communications. The platform streamlines operations by automating complex tasks like processing referrals, scheduling, and managing patient requests, enabling healthcare providers to focus on delivering quality care.

Companies using Medsender have been able to achieve same-day referral processing and an increase in patients scheduled. When used in conjunction with MAIRA™, Medsender's human-like AI phone agent, call handling can be reduced by up to 80%. Medsender provides both a robust API and an intuitive web interface, complete with seamless pre-built integrations for a growing list of dozens of EMR/EHRs and healthcare applications.

"At Medsender, we're committed to turning healthcare operations into a strategic advantage rather than a daily challenge. Our platform empowers clinics to automate critical tasks like fax and document management, referral workflows, and patient interactions freeing providers to focus on delivering exceptional care. We're proud to build the automation platform that healthcare providers across the country trust to streamline their operations and transform their practices," said Zain Qayyum, Founder and Co-CEO of Medsender.

"We are experiencing enormous demand for automation across the entire healthcare ecosystem, and partnering with Ballast Point Ventures will enable us to accelerate our expansion to meet the growing and evolving needs of the market. Their expertise and support will be invaluable as we expand Medsender's reach to empower even more healthcare organizations with innovative solutions," said Salman Haque, Co-CEO of Medsender.

"As BPV has gotten to know Zain, Salman, and the Medsender team, we have been very impressed with the growth and success that Medsender has achieved in a capital-efficient manner. Medsender's innovative platform is addressing one of the most critical challenges in healthcare – administrative inefficiencies – and is doing so in a way that enhances both patient care and operational productivity," said Ballast Point Ventures' Partner Matt Rice, who will join the Medsender Board of Directors.

"We are incredibly excited to partner with Medsender as they improve healthcare communication through their unique and transformative platform," continued Jerett Smith, who will serve as a Board Observer at Medsender. "Zain and Salman embody the qualities of entrepreneurs we love to work with – visionary leaders with a deep understanding of the healthcare space and a relentless drive to solve meaningful challenges."

About Medsender

Medsender is the workflow automation platform for healthcare. Medsender integrates with EHR systems and utilizes AI to automate administrative tasks. The company's AI Medical Assistant®, MAIRA, revolutionizes patient communication by managing all inbound patient phone calls with accuracy and an authentic human-like voice. Medsender is trusted by thousands of professionals across the entire healthcare ecosystem – medical practices, hospitals, healthcare technology companies, and everyone in between. For more information, visit https://www.medsender.com/ .

About Ballast Point Ventures

Ballast Point Ventures, headquartered in Tampa, Florida, is a later-stage venture capital and growth equity fund founded in 2002 to provide expansion capital for rapidly growing, privately owned companies, with a particular emphasis on companies located in Florida, the Southeast and Texas. The BPV partners have more than 90 years of combined experience investing in and building high-growth companies in several industries, including software, technology-enabled business services, and healthcare. Ballast Point Ventures has over $550 million under management across four funds and seeks to make initial equity investments ranging in size from $5 million to $15 million. For additional information, visit www.ballastpointventures.com .

Media Contact

Medsender

[email protected]

SOURCE Medsender