Medsender Launches MAIRA, a 24/7 Multilingual AI Voice Agent to Streamline Patient Communication and Transform Healthcare Operations

NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Medsender, a leader in healthcare automation solutions, is thrilled to announce the launch of MAIRA, its cutting-edge AI-powered voice agent designed to revolutionize patient interactions for healthcare practices. MAIRA offers seamless, 24/7 support for patients, allowing healthcare organizations to improve service efficiency while delivering a superior patient experience.

MAIRA is a virtual phone agent that empowers healthcare practices to provide round-the-clock assistance to patients, helping with tasks such as appointment scheduling, updates, and answering common questions—all without requiring patients to wait on hold. With a highly human-like voice, MAIRA is capable of speaking both English and Spanish, with customizable options for additional languages to meet the needs of diverse patient populations.

"Our goal with MAIRA is to reduce the friction patients often face when trying to connect with their healthcare providers," said Zain Qayyum, founder of Medsender. "By offering a voice agent that operates 24/7 and speaks multiple languages, we're ensuring patients get timely, accurate information and support in the exact moment they need it, with zero wait-time. This is a huge step forward in making healthcare more accessible and efficient."

Key Features of Medsender's MAIRA

Multilingual Capabilities : MAIRA's human-like voice supports both English and Spanish and can be enabled to support more than 15 languages as needed, allowing practices to reach and serve a broader patient base.

: MAIRA's human-like voice supports both English and Spanish and can be enabled to support more than 15 languages as needed, allowing practices to reach and serve a broader patient base. 24/7 Availability : MAIRA is always available to answer patient calls, day or night, ensuring no patient is left waiting on hold or sent to voicemail.

: MAIRA is always available to answer patient calls, day or night, ensuring no patient is left waiting on hold or sent to voicemail. Streamlined Appointment Scheduling and FAQs : MAIRA manages appointment scheduling with ease, allowing patients to book, confirm, or reschedule appointments without office staff involvement. It also answers FAQs, giving patients fast, accurate information on topics like services offered, location, and insurance requirements.

: MAIRA manages appointment scheduling with ease, allowing patients to book, confirm, or reschedule appointments without office staff involvement. It also answers FAQs, giving patients fast, accurate information on topics like services offered, location, and insurance requirements. Integration with EHR and Medsender Data : MAIRA seamlessly connects with a practice's EHR system and Medsender's data platform, enabling it to pull specific patient information and answer queries about test results, medications, and care instructions. Practices can customize MAIRA's responses to align with their specific protocols and policies.

: MAIRA seamlessly connects with a practice's EHR system and Medsender's data platform, enabling it to pull specific patient information and answer queries about test results, medications, and care instructions. Practices can customize MAIRA's responses to align with their specific protocols and policies. High ROI and Resource Savings : MAIRA saves valuable resources by automating routine calls, reducing the time staff spend answering phones, and helping practices allocate resources toward more complex tasks.

: MAIRA saves valuable resources by automating routine calls, reducing the time staff spend answering phones, and helping practices allocate resources toward more complex tasks. Enhanced Patient Experience: By eliminating long hold times and ensuring immediate responses to common questions, MAIRA enhances the overall patient experience, empowering patients to manage their healthcare interactions quickly and conveniently.

As Qayyum emphasizes, "With MAIRA, we're not just improving patient communication; we're helping healthcare practices transform their operations by automating the entire workflow of processing a referral and scheduling a patient from start to finish, faster than ever. This is only the beginning, and we're excited to see MAIRA empower practices and enhance patient experiences across the healthcare landscape."

Customer Spotlight

Lacey Braun, Practice Administrator at Idaho Hand Center, shares her experience:

"MAIRA has been a game-changer for our practice. Our patients appreciate being able to get the information they need anytime, without waiting on hold, and our staff loves having more time to focus on providing quality care. It's a win-win for everyone, and because Medsender is already processing our referrals, this only took minutes to integrate into our workflow."

For more information about MAIRA and how it can enhance patient communication, visit www.medsender.com .

About Medsender

Medsender is dedicated to improving healthcare operations through innovative solutions that connect patients and providers efficiently. With a mission to transform healthcare experiences, Medsender develops tools that streamline patient interactions, reduce administrative burdens, and enhance the accessibility of healthcare services.

Media Contact:

Medsender

[email protected]

SOURCE Medsender