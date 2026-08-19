Medsender Named to Inc.'s 2026 List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

Medsender ranks No. 621 on the 2026 Inc. 5000, marking the company's second consecutive year on the list.

NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Medsender®, the platform purpose-built to automate manual front office work for independent practices, announced its inclusion on the 2026 Inc. 5000. Medsender ranked No. 621, following its 2025 debut.

Featured on Inc.com, the Inc. 5000 list is the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing companies. It offers a data-driven look at the most dynamic and independent businesses shaping the U.S. economy.

Founded in 2015 and based in New York, Medsender serves a large, long-overlooked market: independent medical practices that run their front office on manual processes. Its AI agents handle the work behind faxes, referrals, calls, and lapsed patient outreach, with staff stepping in only for exceptions. Medsender integrates with more than 20 of the top electronic health record systems.

"Independent practices are buried in manual work before a patient ever walks through the door: reading faxes, processing referrals, answering calls, and following up. We are building Medsender so that work happens reliably in the background, freeing staff to focus on patients and the exceptions that require human judgment."

Salman Haque, Co-CEO of Medsender

The trajectory reflects sustained compounding rather than a single strong year. Medsender now serves more than 1,000 practices, in all fifty states. Growth has been driven by a widening footprint across EHR systems, enhancements to referral management, and expansion into patient reactivation. Underlying all of it is the urgency around rapidly rising administrative costs in practices that cannot solve the problem by hiring.

"A second year on the Inc. 5000 tells us our approach works at scale. Growth like this only happens when practices keep seeing results. We only grow fast when our practices grow fast."

Zain Qayyum, Co-founder and Co-CEO of Medsender

For the complete list, company profiles, and a searchable database by industry and location, visit www.inc.com/inc5000/2026.

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About Medsender

Medsender automates the manual work that happens before a patient ever walks in the door. Faxes, referrals, calls, and lapsed patient outreach run on one platform instead of the point solutions practices would otherwise stitch together.

For independent practices, Medsender's AI agents take a referral from arrival to scheduled appointment without staff intervention. Incoming faxes arrive read, indexed, and routed. Inbound calls are answered around the clock. Lapsed patients are brought back through automated outreach and self-scheduling. Staff step in only for exceptions.

Building for this market since 2015, Medsender serves more than 1,000 practices and integrates with the electronic health record systems they run.

Media Contact: De Grey, 678-592-0075

SOURCE Medsender