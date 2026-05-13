Specialty Practices on athenaOne Can Now Eliminate the Referral Black Hole

Medsender brings purpose-built fax and referral automation to the athenaOne network, reducing manual front-office processing by up to 80 percent

NEW YORK, May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Every day, practices running athenaOne lose referred patients they never knew they had. Faxes arrive unlabeled. Referrals get buried. Staff spend hours sorting documents by hand while patients who should be scheduled fall through the cracks. Medsender was built to fix that, and today it is available to practices across the athenaOne network, one of the largest ambulatory EHR networks in the United States.

In a healthcare system where only half of all referral requests are ever completed¹ and 52 percent of faxes still require manual processing after receipt², the operational gap facing specialty practices is significant and measurable. Medsender was purpose-built to close it.

Medsender, purpose-built fax and referral management software for specialty medical practices, today announced a new integration with athenaOne, the AI-native EHR and practice management solution from athenahealth. The integration extends athenaOne's capabilities by automating the manual front-office work that causes referred patients to go unscheduled and revenue to go uncaptured.

"Practices on athenaOne are running sophisticated clinical operations, but too many of them are still processing faxes and referrals by hand," said Zain Qayyum, Co-CEO of Medsender. "Every fax that sits unsorted is a patient who might not get scheduled. Every referral that falls through the cracks is revenue the practice already earned and then lost. Our integration with athenaOne gives practices a dedicated solution to close that gap. It works inside their existing workflow, and practices see the impact immediately."

Medsender's AI automatically reads every incoming fax, titles it, categorizes and tags it, and routes it to the right person or department before anyone on the team touches it. For specialty practices where referrals drive patient volume, Medsender goes further, separating referrals into a dedicated coordinator workflow organized in a single view visible to the entire team across all locations. Coordinators track every referred patient from intake to scheduled appointment and sync directly to athenaOne without ever leaving Medsender.

"Managing fax and referral volume manually was one of the biggest drains on our front office," said Dr. Uday Khosla, MD, Managing Partner, Remix Medical, a specialty practice on athenaOne. "Every morning started with a pile of unsorted faxes and no clear picture of where our referrals stood. Since implementing Medsender, every fax is automatically organized, and every referral is visible to the whole team from the moment it arrives. We have eliminated hours of manual work every week, our coordinators spend their time scheduling patients instead of chasing paperwork, and we are converting significantly more referred patients than we were before. For any practice managing high referral volume on athenaOne, this is a capability worth looking at."

Practices using Medsender report up to 80 percent reduction in manual front-office processing³, up to 85 percent faster referral processing³, and 2 to 3x more referred patients converted to scheduled appointments³, with significant FTE reduction in staff time spent on fax and referral intake. Medsender's referral leakage calculator is available at medsender.com/referral-leakage-calculator.

Practices can learn more about Medsender in the athenahealth Marketplace or request a demo.

About Medsender

Medsender helps specialty medical practices grow without adding staff. Its one integrated system automatically processes every incoming fax, organizes referrals into a dedicated coordinator workflow, and handles patient calls. Practices get full visibility from first fax to scheduled appointment, with everything synced to their EHR. Medsender is HIPAA compliant and HITRUST certified and integrates with athenaOne and other leading EHR systems. Medsender serves practices ranging from solo providers to large multi-location groups across the United States. Learn more at medsender.com.

Media Contact: De Grey, 678-592-0075, [email protected]

Sources

Phreesia, Rethinking Referrals, 2025. phreesia.com/insights/rethinking-referrals. Medical Economics, Health Care's Fax Problem Is Still Hurting Patients, March 2026. medicaleconomics.com/view/health-care-s-fax-problem-is-still-hurting-patients Medsender customer data, 2026.

SOURCE Medsender