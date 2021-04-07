MedShape Appoints Greg Berlet, MD as Chief Medical Officer

ATLANTA, April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MedShape, Inc., the orthopedic industry leader in promoting active, adaptive healing technologies, is pleased to announce the appointment of Greg Berlet, MD as Chief Medical Officer.

In this new role, Dr. Berlet serves to foster new clinically-focused initiatives aimed at advancing the knowledge and use of active, adaptive healing approaches for orthopedic surgeons to better improve patient outcomes. He will engage with the company's growing product development, research, marketing, and medical education teams to implement these initiatives that will include peer-to-peer surgeon training programs, patient-specific dynamic fusion products, and clinical research focused on better understanding the bone healing response to dynamic fixation.

"MedShape is changing the paradigm for how fusion is addressed in foot & ankle orthopedics with the company's products demonstrating clinical success across various challenging patient populations," said Dr. Berlet. "I look forward to working with the MedShape team to deliver novel dynamic fusion solutions to more patients and to develop a better understanding on how dynamic fixation impacts the healing process."

Dr. Berlet brings over 22 years of experience as a foot and ankle fellowship-trained orthopaedic surgeon, and is a founding partner of the Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Center in Columbus, Ohio. Throughout his career, he has focused on providing leadership in foot & ankle education by regularly lecturing at national and international meetings as well as serving as chair on several foot & ankle society education boards. Dr. Berlet has also been integrally involved in research by authoring over 150 publications and innovation as a design surgeon on many orthopedic implants.

"We are pleased to formally welcome Dr. Berlet to the MedShape team," stated Kurt Jacobus, Chief Executive Officer of MedShape, Inc. "His passion for research and innovation coupled with his astute understanding of the dynamic interactions of biology and technology in bone healing directly align with the company's own mission."

The appointment of a Chief Medical Officer represents a pivotal milestone in the company's evolution as industry leaders in active, adaptive healing solutions using its proprietary nickel titanium (NiTiNOL) technology. The company's product portfolio includes the DynaNail® TTC Fusion System and the latest version, the DynaNail Mini® Fusion System for subtalar and medial column midfoot fusions procedures. MedShape's products and adaptive material platform technologies are also supported by extensive research including 71 peer-reviewed publications and over 20 patents.

About MedShape Inc:

MedShape Inc. is a privately held medical device company working to develop and commercialize a portfolio of surgical solutions that use its patented active, adaptive healing technologies to address the increasing demand for improved joint fusion, sports medicine, and musculoskeletal trauma products. For more information, visit: http://www.medshape.com.

Media Contact:

Donna Shelton

Carabiner Communications

678.592.8579

[email protected]

Company Contact:

Kathryn Smith, Ph.D.

MedShape, Inc.

678.235.3304

[email protected]

SOURCE MedShape, Inc.

