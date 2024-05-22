Medsien Named Veradigm Connect's App of the Month, Expands Relationship to Offer Unparalleled Remote Care Management Solutions

With its integration to Veradigm PM and EHR, Medsien continues to set new standards in remote care management

SAN FRANCISCO, May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Medsien, a leading provider of remote care management solutions, proudly announces its selection as Veradigm Connect's App of the Month, marking a significant milestone in its relationship with Veradigm. This recognition highlights Medsien's commitment to innovation and excellence in remote care management, solidifying its position as the leading provider in the industry.

With its integration to Veradigm PM and EHR, Medsien continues to set new standards in remote care management, delivering unparalleled solutions that enhance patient experiences and improve healthcare outcomes. Veradigm, known for providing physician practices, hospitals, and other healthcare providers with practice management and electronic health record technology, recognizes Medsien's unique capabilities and its ability to deliver exceptional solutions.

This integration opens the opportunity for Veradigm practices to leverage Medsien's cutting-edge technology and expertise in remote care management, empowering them to deliver exceptional patient care, drive positive health outcomes, and expand their practices.

Medsien's comprehensive suite of solutions, Chronic Care Management (CCM), Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), Remote Therapeutic Monitoring (RTM), and more, enables practices to implement successful and impactful remote care management services. Medsien's industry-leading software and seamless integration with Veradigm ensures secure bi-directional data transfer, providing healthcare providers with up-to-date patient information for informed decision-making, while maintaining HIPAA compliance and audit readiness. Medsien introduces unparalleled billing intelligence, automating CCM/RPM/RTM claims processing and optimizing revenue cycles for practices, saving valuable time and resources.

Patients experience the full advantages of Medsien's patient-centered remote care management, featuring dedicated care partners assigned to each patient to address their healthcare needs and provide personalized care. Medsien provides cost-free devices, pre-configured setups, and continuous cellular connectivity for effortless monitoring, significantly enhancing accessibility and patient engagement throughout their journey.

"With recognition from Veradigm, we are excited to expand our collaboration and offer even more value to healthcare practices," said Hamed Ahmadi, Co-Founder and CEO of Medsien. "As the leading provider of remote care management solutions, we remain dedicated to driving innovation and enhancing patient care experiences."

For more information about Medsien and its remote care management solutions, please visit their page on the Veradigm App Expo.

About Medsien:

Medsien is the leading provider of scalable remote care management for quality patient experience. Hundreds of organizations trust Medsien's unparalleled technology solutions to implement exceptional remote care management programs, personalize every interaction, and improve the lives of the people who need it most. Medsien was founded to reimagine remote care management.

