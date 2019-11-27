MEDSiS Officially Announces Publication of White Paper and Has Plans to Enter 2020 With More Than 34 Countries on Their Financial Ecosystem

MIAMI, Nov. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On the eve of MEDSiS International's publishing of its White Paper, the budding FinTech payments company that prides themselves on strengthening currencies for countries and financial freedom for everyone else, is promising several new announcements over the coming days. This includes new banking and issuing agreements, banking territories around the world, and much more. "Our goal has been not only to get our current contracts in place, but to create a global environment that will support those contracts, especially in Argentina and Brazil," comments Joshua Dax Cabrera, CEO of MEDSiS.

A map showing the four currencies under contract and by 2020 more than 34 countries on their financial ecosystem. MEDSiS providing it's White Paper on their website MEDSiS.com

Due to earlier funding challenges, MEDSiS has been delayed in the launching of their over 15 million user contracts in Argentina and Brazil, but as 2019 comes to a close, completion in these areas and goals are ramping up.

With the launch of their White Paper, the commitment to complete their partnerships that would allow them to issue to consumers in more than 34 countries globally, and their updated plans for both their legacy payments platforms as well as Maxwell, MEDSiS is on the verge of reaching their publicly stated 2019 goals. With new partnerships being finalized this week, even the licensing and previous profit projections will be outdated as MEDSiS expects to move to a minimum of 160 basis points on transactions for all live contracts, which would make MEDSiS and the future Maxwell ecosystem even more lucrative.

MEDSiS latest blitz to close out the year seems to be the largest and most ambitious yet. But with both announced, and unannounced funding partners, it looks like the emerging payments company has a few final surprises for the market before the end of the year.

MEDSiS is an identity management and big data company that helps countries know their people. Bringing innovative and simple solutions to fix not just financial needs, but instilling in the population the confidence of leadership while securing the individual's identity. The key to everyone's empowerment starts with their identity. MEDSiS is the first private company to have a government blockchain contract.

