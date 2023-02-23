MedSource Labs Awarded Peripheral Intravenous Catheter (PIVC) Agreement with Premier, Inc.

Will Provide Premier Members with a Robust, Co-branded Offering of Acute Care Peripheral IV Catheters, Featuring Slide and Push-Button Activations with Blood Control Options

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MedSource Labs (Chanhassen, MN) has been awarded a group purchasing agreement for Peripheral Intravenous Catheters (PIVC) Solutions with Premier's AscenDrive™ program, which is designed to drive the highest-level commitment and savings for members through aggregated purchasing of high-quality products and services.

The new agreement allows Premier members, at their discretion, to take advantage of special pricing and terms pre-negotiated by Premier for the ClearSafe® and TrueSafe® families of products. The AscenDrive™ program brings together Premier's most committed members to coordinate purchasing decisions and maintain standardization across their facilities. By providing additional value to Premier contracted suppliers through volume and commitment, the program is expected to achieve best-in-market pricing.

"We are thrilled to have been awarded this agreement, which can allow Premier members to secure enhanced savings and exclusive benefits on high-quality peripheral IV catheters," said Todd Fagley, Founder of MedSource Labs. "We know through this collaboration MedSource will help to shape the future of safety catheters in the U.S. and beyond."

PERIPHERAL IV CATHETER MARKET

At an estimated annual spend of over $5 billion in the US alone, Peripheral Intravenous Catheter insertion (PIVC) is a routine hospital procedure used during the administration of intravenous drugs, blood products and parenteral medication. 98% of all acute care admissions will receive at least one peripheral IV catheter on admission.

Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ: PINC) is a leading healthcare improvement company, uniting an alliance of more than 4,400 U.S. hospitals and health systems and approximately 250,000 other providers and organizations to transform healthcare. With integrated data and analytics, collaboratives, supply chain solutions, and consulting and other services, Premier enables better care and outcomes at a lower cost.

ABOUT MEDSOURCE LABS

Celebrating 20 years as a trusted provider of quality medical products, MedSource Labs specializes in customized, Class II product development, manufacturing and commercialization using our comprehensive EMERGE process—transforming good ideas into market-ready medical devices.

SOURCE MedSource Labs