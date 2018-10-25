MedSource Launches Staffing Solutions Division Providing Clinical, Technical, and Executive Professionals to Life Science Organizations

MedSource's position as a full-service clinical research organization (CRO) supporting biopharmaceutical clients has allowed the company to recognize the industry's demand for an innovative clinical staffing provider. The formal launch of MedSource Staffing Solutions allows MedSource to better deliver solutions for the multitude of resource constraints encountered during the life cycle of biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and life science companies.

MedSource Staffing Solutions is led by MedSource's current Director of Client Services, Billy Howell, who has been MedSource's head of recruitment for over three years and brings over 10 years of recruiting experience to the staffing division. His recruiting and staffing focus throughout his career have been in the sectors of life sciences, information technology, and healthcare for organizations ranging from high-growth startups to global Fortune 500 companies.

"I am excited to apply my previous experience to leading the growth of MedSource Staffing Solutions," says Howell. "Over the past 20 years, MedSource has continued to build a strong recruitment engine in addition to our wide experience as a clinical research organization. The skilled team we've constructed for this new division has the expertise to deliver staffing solutions from clinical to executive supporting clients from early clinical development through commercialization."

Recently recognized as a top 15 private life sciences company, MedSource continues rapid growth that has included international expansion as well as the continued addition of new clinical research services to better support customer needs. During the past five years, MedSource has expanded to five offices in the United States and United Kingdom.

"Our tagline, 'Taking Relationships as Seriously as Science,' is not simply an empty catchphrase, but a standard exemplified by everyone within our organization. With the launch of our staffing solutions division, now more than ever, we can continue to focus on identifying passionate people to join our deep network of industry professionals," said MedSource President and CEO, Eric Lund.

Interested in working with MedSource Staffing Solutions? Visit our website Staffing Solutions page to contact our Director of Business Development, Stephen Arick, and discuss how the team can provide resource flexible solutions to employers looking to fill direct, contract, or contract-to-hire roles.

About MedSource

MedSource is an award winning, full-service clinical research organization (CRO) focusing on complex study designs and complex diseases with a particular expertise in oncology, central nervous system disorders, and rare diseases. MedSource builds strong relationships with clients by serving as a trusted advisor and providing end-to-end solutions for clinical trial execution. With offices throughout North America and the United Kingdom, the company's focus on quality, flexibility and transparency has been foundational to its growth. www.medsource.com

About MedSource Staffing Solutions

MedSource Staffing Solutions, a division of MedSource, delivers flexible resource solutions to biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and life science companies by providing clinical, technical, and executive professionals to the organizations. The expertise of MedSource Staffing Solutions allows the division to deliver resources from entry to clinical to executive levels supporting clients from early clinical development through commercialization. www.medsource.com/services/staffing-solutions/

SOURCE MedSource

Related Links

http://www.medsource.com

