MedSource Receives 2019 CRO Leadership Awards for Outstanding Quality and Reliability

HOUSTON, May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Houston-based MedSource, continues to retain its position as an award winning, full-service clinical research organization (CRO), with the achievement of two 2019 CRO Leadership Awards presented by Life Science Leader and Industry Standard Research (ISR). This marks the second year MedSource has been recognized as a top performer in the categories of quality and reliability.

"We are honored to have been chosen and recognized for this award for the second time," said Eric Lund, president and chief executive officer, MedSource. "MedSource has firmly established itself as a leader among specialty CROs in the complex disease space. Our relentless focus on quality has placed us among the best full-service CROs in the industry. We will continue on this path by consistently delivering on the expectations of our clients. We have a stellar team and we look forward to continuing our long history of success."

The CRO Leadership Awards were developed in 2012 by Life Science Leader. A business journal for executives in emerging biotech through big pharma, Life Science Leader supports the time-consuming and complex vetting process for selecting outsourcing partners. For the 2019 awards, Life Science Leader once again teamed up with Industry Standard Research (ISR), a market research provider, to conduct a survey assessing 60 CROs across six categories. Survey respondents represented CRO selection decision-makers in pharma and biopharma companies of all sizes. Awards were determined based on feedback from sponsor companies that outsource clinical trials.

"Life Science Leader is proud to once again be working with ISR Reports to honor those CROs that have proven themselves to be the top performers in Compatibility, Capabilities, Expertise, Quality, Reliability, and Phase IV. The winners are selected by their pharma clients, who rate their CROs on 20+ different performance metrics. We believe the CROs receiving an award this year are truly at the top of their class and are deserving of this recognition. Being a top performer in any of these categories shows a level of expertise and commitment to clinical trials and serving the needs of biopharmaceutical companies and their patients." - Ed Miseta, Executive Editor, Life Science Leader

"MedSource's strong ranking in this global industry survey is a testament to the depth of our clinical expertise, the dedication of our employees and the confidence shown by our clients. We will continue to develop lasting relationships, provide innovative and flexible solutions, and bring the highest level of quality to the table," said Lund.

For further information about MedSource, please visit MedSource.com.

About MedSource

MedSource is an award winning, full-service clinical research organization (CRO) focusing on complex study designs and complex diseases with a particular expertise in oncology, central nervous system disorders, and rare diseases. MedSource builds strong relationships with clients by serving as a trusted advisor and providing end-to-end solutions for clinical trial execution. With offices throughout North America and the United Kingdom, the company's focus on quality, flexibility and transparency has been foundational to its growth. www.medsource.com

SOURCE MedSource

Related Links

https://www.medsource.com

