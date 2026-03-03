MedSpa Partners Announces Strategic Executive Leadership Team Appointments to Drive Next Phase of Growth

- Leading Medical Aesthetics Platform Expands C-Suite with Three Strategic Hires -

TORONTO, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - MedSpa Partners Inc. ("MSP" or the "Company") a leading North American network of premier medical aesthetics clinics, today announced the appointments of three experienced leaders across technology, operations, and revenue growth.

As the Company continues to scale its premier clinician-led platform, these appointments reflect MSP's commitment to operational excellence, digital enablement, and sustainable long-term growth.

Vyom Upadhya has joined MSP as Chief Technology Officer (CTO). Vyom brings deep experience across healthcare technology, digital transformation, and data-driven patient engagement. In his role, he will lead the company's technology strategy, including digital infrastructure, analytics, and AI-enabled initiatives designed to enhance patient experience, support clinic teams, and unlock the full value of the platform's existing assets.

Katie Ingram has joined MSP as Chief Operating Officer (COO). Katie is a highly respected healthcare executive with direct dermatology and medical aesthetics experience, most recently serving in senior operating roles within U.S.-based healthcare platforms. As a former member of the US military and a registered nurse, Katie brings a disciplined, patient-first approach and a strong track record of scaling clinical operations while elevating patient experience and quality of care. As COO, Katie will oversee day-to-day operations across the MSP platform, working closely with clinic partners to drive consistency, performance, and operational support.

Jim Reath has joined MSP as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). Jim is a seasoned senior executive with deep experience driving growth at the intersection of brand, digital, and technology. He has led the modernization of marketing and revenue organizations, scaled digital commerce platforms, and built customer-first strategies that unlock loyalty and deliver measurable enterprise value. Prior to MSP, Jim held senior leadership roles at well-known consumer brands including DXL, Macy's, and Bed Bath & Beyond. In this new role, Jim will focus on strengthening patient acquisition, retention, and lifetime value while aligning revenue-driving functions across the platform.

"These appointments represent an important milestone in MSP's evolution," said Dominic Mazzone, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of MSP. "We have built the premier medical aesthetics platform in North America by partnering with exceptional clinics and clinicians. As we enter the next phase of our growth, we are adding exceptional leadership across technology, operations, and marketing, positioning us to better support our partners, enhance the patient experience, and scale effectively."

Stuart M. Elman, Managing Partner of Persistence Capital Partners, said, "These appointments underscore the strength of the platform that the team and our clinicians have built. We are pleased to support the Company as it continues to invest in best-in-class leadership and infrastructure to drive sustainable growth and value creation. The addition of these proven executives in technology, operations, and revenue growth positions MSP to capitalize on the significant opportunity in the medical aesthetics market."

With this expanded leadership team in place, the Company is well positioned to continue building North America's premier medical aesthetics platform through partnership, innovation, and operational excellence.

About MedSpa Partners Inc.

MedSpa Partners is acquiring North America's leading Medical Aesthetics clinics, with the goal of allowing our industry-leading partners to achieve their personal and professional aspirations by creating world-class customer experiences through support, collaboration, and community. Additional information on MSP is available at www.medspapartners.com, or contact:

­­About Persistence Capital Partners

Persistence Capital Partners is Canada's leading private equity fund exclusively focused on high-growth opportunities in the healthcare field. With deep healthcare industry expertise, PCP aims to create significant long-term capital appreciation for its investors by identifying and developing attractive investment opportunities in the healthcare market.

SOURCE MedSpa Partners Inc.