MedStar Health Names Thomas J. Senker, FACHE, President of Two Hospitals

Leadership at MedStar Good Samaritan and MedStar Union Memorial Hospitals, Effective July 1

BALTIMORE, July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MedStar Health has named Thomas "T.J." Senker, FACHE, president of MedStar Good Samaritan and MedStar Union Memorial Hospitals, and senior vice-president of MedStar Health, effective July 1. He replaces Bradley S. Chambers, who led the integration of the two hospitals in 2015 and maintained the dual presidency ever since, even after becoming MedStar Health's senior vice-president and regional chief operating officer for Baltimore, last year.

"Without question, T.J.'s appointment means a seamless transition in leadership," said Chambers. "He's a brilliant leader with a clear understanding of the hospitals' communities, cultures, and unique identities. After 15 years as president at MedStar Union Memorial, and eight with MedStar Good Samaritan, passing the baton would require a high level of confidence in my successor. I am secure in knowing T.J. is the right fit to lead our hospitals into the next era of healthcare."

The appointment means a return to Baltimore for the 47-year-old executive, who began his MedStar Health career as vice-president of operations at MedStar Good Samaritan Hospital in 2008. He was promoted to vice-president of regional integration and operations in Baltimore, five years later.

Prior to that, Senker worked as an assistant administrator at University of Southern California University Hospital and vice-president of operations for Saint Mary's Hospital in Waterbury, Connecticut.

Senker left Baltimore in 2015 to ascend the executive ladder in roles at MedStar Montgomery Medical Center in Olney, Maryland. He became president there in 2016, and is credited with several groundbreaking facility openings, as well as expanding services in geriatric care, women's health, and outpatient radiology at Olney. He led the growth of community partnerships and oversaw philanthropic development that included a $2-million gift from the hospital's Women's Board, a $1.8-million estate donation from Robert (Bobby) E. Smith Jr., and a $250,000 gift from Sandy Spring Bank.

Calling his return to Baltimore a homecoming, Senker will focus his presidency on anchor services such as in-patient rehabilitation, geriatrics, wound care, general surgery and primary care at Medstar Good Samaritan Hospital and orthopedics, and spine, heart and vascular and the Curtis National Hand Center at MedStar Union Memorial.

Under his purview, the combined hospitals license 393 beds, employ approximately 3,200 associates, treat 17,145 admissions, and respond to more than 83,000 emergency department visits each year.

"Our anchor service structure that Brad initiated and implemented is a success story benefiting our patients, community, and region and showcases how MedStar Health's strategy of providing the right care at the right time in the right place can be achieved," Senker has said. "I am honored to continue with the mission of these separate, yet unified hospitals."

