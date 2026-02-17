MedStar Health Selects EB Medicine to Partner in Advancing Urgent Care Fellowship Training and Clinical Excellence

Leading health system turns to more robust, comprehensive CME

to support advanced clinician development

ATLANTA, Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MedStar Health, one of the largest and most respected healthcare systems in the Mid-Atlantic region, has selected EB Medicine as its clinical education partner for its Post Graduate Fellowship Program, marking a strategic investment in advanced, evidence-based training for its urgent care clinicians.

The decision reflects MedStar Health's commitment to elevating clinical confidence, procedural mastery, and consistency of care across its urgent care network. After evaluating existing educational resources, MedStar leaders identified the need for a more in-depth, comprehensive, and clinically practical CME solution—one that goes beyond surface-level education and supports real-world decision-making.

Through this partnership, MedStar Health clinicians in the fellowship program will receive full access to EB Medicine's urgent care-focused education solution, including peer-reviewed content, procedure-based training, and continually updated clinical guidance designed specifically for high-acuity, fast-paced care environments.

"Developing highly skilled urgent care clinicians requires education that is not only evidence-based, but practical, current, and directly applicable at the bedside," said MedStar Health's Medical Director, Jasmeet Bhogal, MD, MBA, FCUCM. "We selected EB Medicine because their content delivers the depth, rigor, and clinical relevance our postgraduate fellows need to build confidence and provide consistently excellent care."

As part of the program, MedStar Health clinicians will have access to:

"Urgent care fellowship programs demand a higher level of educational rigor," said Stephanie Williford, CEO of EB Medicine. "MedStar Health recognized that surface-level CME wasn't enough. Our partnership provides their clinicians with deep, continually updated, evidence-based education that strengthens clinical judgment, procedural skill, and patient safety—exactly what advanced urgent care clinical education programs require."

The EB Medicine platform is now available to MedStar Health urgent care fellows, delivering structured, on-demand, CME-accredited education designed for real-world urgent care practice.

About MedStar Health

MedStar Health is a not-for-profit healthcare organization serving the Mid-Atlantic region, including the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia. With a network of hospitals, urgent care centers, outpatient facilities, and physician practices, MedStar Health is nationally recognized for clinical excellence, innovation, and its commitment to training the next generation of healthcare professionals. For more information, visit medstarhealth.org.

About EB Medicine

For more than 25 years, EB Medicine has been the industry standard in continuing clinical education for emergency and urgent care providers. With a focus on evidence-based, practical, and high-impact resources, EB Medicine equips acute care clinicians with the tools they need to make confident decisions in high-stakes environments. Their peer-reviewed publications and courses are trusted by thousands of clinicians nationwide. For more information, visit ebmedicine.net.

SOURCE EB Medicine