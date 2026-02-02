MedStar Health Survey Finds Nearly Three-Quarters of Adults Are Concerned About Heart Health, But Many Aren't Telling Their Doctor

COLUMBIA, Md., Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A new national MedStar Health survey found 71% of adults are at least somewhat concerned about their heart health, but their worry is not turning into action. Almost four in 10 of those respondents (38%) said they haven't addressed their concerns with a health care provider. Experts say this underscores the need to address this important topic during American Heart Month.

Men are more concerned than women about heart health and are more likely to bring concerns to their doctor, according to the survey. Statistics from the American Heart Association (AHA) show men are more likely to suffer from heart attacks each year but heart disease remains the leading cause of death for women.

Generational divides are also a factor. The survey found 73% of Baby Boomers bring their heart health concerns up in appointments compared to 57% of Gen X respondents. Heart disease also happens to be the leading cause of death among people age 65 and older.

"You don't have to wait for a heart attack or severe symptoms to see a cardiologist. Prevention matters," said Estelle Jean, MD, board-certified non-invasive cardiologist with MedStar Health. "The best time to think about your heart is before something goes wrong. If you're asking whether you should see a cardiologist, that's often your answer."

When to see a cardiologist:

Chest discomfort, shortness of breath, palpitations, dizziness, or unexplained fatigue

High blood pressure, diabetes, high cholesterol, obesity, smoking, or family history

Entering midlife with multiple risk factors

Experienced pregnancy-related complications (e.g., preeclampsia, gestational diabetes)

Wearable health monitors like smart watches and jewelry can help patients gather information to start the conversation about their current heart health. The survey found 45% of adults already wear this technology, and heart rate was tracked by 63% of users. Just over half of users take this information to their medical teams.

"When tracking devices are used appropriately and shared with clinicians, they can support earlier conversations and better prevention," explained Dr. Jean. "More testing isn't always better, but appropriate testing can save lives."

MedStar Health's free Health Risk Assessment for heart health can help everyone better understand their own level of risk. To learn more, visit MedStarHealth.org/HeartHRA.

