MedSupply In Troy And Taylor Has Created Pipeline To Supply PPE As COVID-19 Cases Continue To Increase

TROY, Mich., Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MedSupply, a Troy-based supplier of PPE, durable medical equipment (DME) and prosthetics and orthotics in Southeast Michigan, has announced it has created a robust supply chain and is well stocked with supplies of PPE. The announcement was made by Paul Bode, Director of Business Development, MedSupply.

Recently, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) announced the results of a study that confirmed wearing a mask was an effective way to slow the spread of COVID-19. Through its supplier network, MedSupply has maintained a robust product pipeline to keep up with the demand for both businesses and individuals, as the anticipated second wave of the virus brought an increase in the number of positive cases.

"With what feels like a never ending time period, it is clear that no matter which face covering you choose, the protection that is provided when all parties do their part is of the utmost importance," said Bode. "MedSupply has been privileged to be a resource for not only our medical and non-medical community here in Metro Detroit but around the country throughout these ever-changing times. We look to continually provide all necessary PPE for anyone that might be in need."

MedSupply has ample supplies of products such as N-95 masks, isolation gowns, medical infrared thermometers, sanitizer wipes and hand sanitizer and can customize orders tailored to businesses and their specific volumes and needs. The company also offers the walk-through Temperature Gate, an automatic, safe temperature reader.

About MedSupply

For nearly a decade, MedSupply Corporation has been a one-stop-shop for PPE and durable medical equipment (DME) in the tri-county area. Bringing customers the latest DME devices and supplies with superior customer service, MedSupply strives to create a better quality of life to those with physical limitations or disabilities.

MedSupply's goal is to provide physicians, discharge planners, nursing homes, managed care organizations and patients with top-quality products and an unparalleled level of customer service. MedSupply serves all of Southeastern Michigan, can arrange services 24-hours a day, seven days a week and offers delivery directly to home or set-up at a nursing facility. For more information, visit https://med-supply.com or call (866) 633-7778.

