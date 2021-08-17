MedSupply Launches Complex Rehab Program, MedSupply Mobility Solutions (MMS)

FRESNO, Calif., Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MedSupply, a premier medical equipment and supplies distributor specializing in negative pressure wound therapy (NPWT), low air loss mattresses, advanced wound care supplies and complex rehab mobility in the acute and post-acute market, officially announces the launch of MedSupply Mobility Solutions (MMS).

MMS is a full-service complex rehab, seating, positioning and mobility program. Through Complex Rehab Technology (CRT), MMS delivers custom mobility equipment, which includes manual and power wheelchairs, adaptive seating and positioning systems and devices requiring evaluation, fitting, configuration, adjustment or programming. Every piece of specialized equipment is custom-made to optimize their customers' function and independence.

This new program is led by Vern Nielsen, ATP, Director of Mobility and Complex Rehab. Mr. Nielsen started in the industry over 25 years ago, providing wheelchair evaluations at Kaweah Rehab and pediatric evaluations at Valley Children's Hospital.

While working with the children's hospital, he helped establish wheelchair sports teams and assisted with all adaptive equipment needs. His mission was to help the local community, families and kids live a happy and active life. Pediatrics has a special place in his heart, and he is determined to bring that same level of commitment and enthusiasm to all clients referred to MMS.

"Our goal is to provide tailored mobility equipment paired with unmatched service to our customers so they can achieve the greatest level of independence," said Mr. Nielsen. "I'm excited to build and grow this special program at MedSupply, a company like no other place I've worked at. Here, the team is compassionate and always goes the extra mile for the families and facilities we serve."

MMS aims to establish itself as a leader in the mobility space by delivering the latest CRT. MMS' team of licensed assistive technology professionals (ATPs) offers comprehensive ATP assessments & support and a full maintenance program to all clients.

MedSupply believes in delivering innovative solutions with a personalized approach. Providing best-in-class wheelchairs and seating that are properly designed, fitted and adjusted to each customers' distinct needs is the top priority for the MMS team.

"We are thrilled to be working with MedSupply Mobility Solutions," said Catherine Sweeney, Permobil Regional Clinical Education Manager. "Combining the highest-level products from Permobil with the service and complex rehab knowledge from MedSupply will result in an exceptional experience for customers."

MedSupply is centered on organic growth and is initially focused on the west coast, with plans to expand to additional markets by 2022.

