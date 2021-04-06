MedSupply Promotes Linda Psaras to Vice President of Sales and Marketing

FRESNO, Calif., April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MedSupply, a premier distributor of medical equipment and supplies specializing in negative pressure wound therapy, low air loss mattresses, advanced wound care supplies and complex rehab mobility in the acute and post-acute market, proudly announces the promotion of Linda Psaras to Vice President of Sales and Marketing Post-Acute.

Ms. Psaras breaks barriers as MedSupply's first vice president, strengthening its commitment to superior service and offering innovative, cost-effective products. She joined MedSupply as an Account Executive before quickly advancing to Director of Business Development.

In her new role, she is responsible for guiding the company's mission and direction while organizing and implementing new processes to streamline and make operations more efficient for the customer. Additionally, Ms. Psaras will lead and mentor MedSupply's sales representatives.

Ms. Psaras has over 35 years of industry experience. Her driving passion for working in healthcare is greatly influenced by her 30-year-old special needs son Nick. She knows firsthand what it takes to care for someone. She is devoted to helping the clinicians and facility staff she serves get what they need to best take care of their patients.

"Facilities have a lot on their plate, and my goal is to provide reliable solutions that accelerate healing and make their lives easier," said Psaras. "I love what I do because I love seeing patients taken care of so they can live a better quality, more abundant life. Finding a company like MedSupply that matches these goals is extremely gratifying."

"I first met Linda when I started MedSupply in 2004. We are thrilled to have her lead our post-acute division, which includes skilled nursing facilities, home health agencies and wound care centers," said Adam Frerichs, CEO. "She really understands this space and the customers we serve. Her work ethic and integrity are second to none; when she says it will get done, it gets done. Too many times as companies grow, they lose their roots of success. Linda is firmly committed to MedSupply's mission of providing our personal touch on excellent service and affordable products."

Ms. Psaras will lead the charge on identifying what MedSupply needs to take it to the next level of growth and innovation. This month, the company unveiled its latest initiative, MedSupply Mobility Solutions (MMS).

MMS is a complex rehab mobility program now offered to all skilled nursing facilities to help with in-patient mobility, seating and positioning needs and questions. Ms. Psaras adds, "The addition of Vern Nielsen, ATP, Director of Mobility and Complex Rehab, will bolster MedSupply's efforts to offer our facilities products and solutions to issues related to skin integrity, seating, positioning and access to mobility devices. Wounds and skin integrity is what we are all about!"

For media inquiries, please contact Binh Nguyen at 717-389-2928 or [email protected].

MedSupply is a premier distributor of medical equipment and supplies based in Fresno, California. To learn more, visit www.gomedsupply.net.

SOURCE MedSupply

Related Links

http://www.gomedsupply.net

