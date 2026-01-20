MedSync Corp Appoints Major General (Ret.) Elder Granger, MD as Chief Medical Officer, Caps Transformational 2025 Growth in Value-Based Care

Clinician-led healthcare company expands clinical team 10x, increases production capacity 8x, and adds C-suite leadership to meet surging national demand for comprehensive patient medical record consolidation and value-based care coordination.

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MedSync, a clinician-led healthcare company that delivers comprehensive patient histories, identifies gaps in care, and closes them through closed-loop care coordination, today announced that Major General (Ret.) Elder Granger, MD has joined the company full-time as EVP for Medical Affairs and Chief Medical Officer. The appointment caps a year of significant growth that positions MedSync to meet accelerating demand from healthcare organizations nationwide pursuing value-based care models.

Dr. Granger brings more than four decades of healthcare leadership experience spanning military medicine, federal health policy, and corporate governance. He most recently served as Deputy Director and Program Executive Officer of the TRICARE Management Activity, where he oversaw healthcare delivery for 9.2 million beneficiaries and managed a $22.5 billion Defense Health Program. Prior to that, he led the largest U.S. and multinational battlefield health system in recent history as Commander of Task Force 44th Medical Command in Iraq.

Dr. Granger has served on the boards of Cigna, Cerner, Defense Logistics Health, Better Therapeutics, and Kaleo Pharmaceuticals. He was recognized by the National Association of Corporate Directors as a 2022 Top 100 Director. He holds board certifications from the American Board of Internal Medicine, the Board of Hematology and Oncology, the American College of Healthcare Executives, and the American Board of Medical Quality, among others.

Dr. Granger has been instrumental in MedSync's growth since joining as Chief Medical Advisor in July 2025, introducing key relationships, providing strategic counsel, and helping shape the company's clinical direction. His transition to full-time CMO reflects the depth of his commitment to MedSync's mission.

"Throughout my career I've seen what happens when clinicians are forced to make decisions without comprehensive patient medical histories. MedSync is solving that problem at scale and enabling the kind of whole-person care that value-based care demands. I'm honored to help lead a team that puts clinical excellence and patient outcomes at the center of everything they do. This is the kind of work that changes healthcare."

– Major General (Ret.) Elder Granger, MD, EVP for Medical Affairs and Chief Medical Officer, MedSync

A Year of Transformational Growth

The CMO appointment comes amid a period of rapid expansion for MedSync. In 2025, the company achieved significant milestones across clinical operations, technology, and leadership:

Clinical team expansion: Grew the clinical department by 10x , adding Medical Assistants, Registered Nurses, Nurse Practitioners, and Physicians to support increasing patient volume and deliver high-quality care gap detection and closed-loop coordination services

Grew the clinical department by , adding Medical Assistants, Registered Nurses, Nurse Practitioners, and Physicians to support increasing patient volume and deliver high-quality care gap detection and closed-loop coordination services Medical record consolidation capacity: Increased capacity by 8x to meet demand from current and incoming clients

Increased capacity by to meet demand from current and incoming clients Gaps-in-Care capabilities: Built out clinical infrastructure to identify gaps in care and facilitate their closure in support of value-based care, increasing capacity by 4x with continued growth planned

Built out clinical infrastructure to identify gaps in care and facilitate their closure in support of value-based care, increasing capacity by 4x with continued growth planned Client partnerships: Onboarded healthcare organizations with large patient populations across the country, including a system launching with 400,000+ patients and another beginning with 100,000 patients with plans to expand system-wide

Onboarded healthcare organizations with large patient populations across the country, including a system launching with and another beginning with with plans to expand system-wide Product launches: Formalized two provider-focused product lines–RECAP and RESOLVE–supporting value-based care through comprehensive patient histories and closed-loop care coordination, alongside Professional product offerings for employee benefits, life insurance, and legal services markets

Formalized two provider-focused product lines–RECAP and RESOLVE–supporting value-based care through comprehensive patient histories and closed-loop care coordination, alongside Professional product offerings for employee benefits, life insurance, and legal services markets Patient impact: Consolidated fragmented medical records for nearly 100,000 patients and identified and facilitated closure of tens of thousands of gaps in care, contributing to improved patient outcomes, reduced costs for payers through preventive care, and increased quality metrics and revenue for providers–with expectations to reach millions of patients in 2026

Executive Team Expansion

MedSync also strengthened its leadership team in 2025 with strategic C-suite hires:

Duane Slinde, Chief Information Officer: Seasoned healthcare technology executive with over 25 years of experience driving transformation in the industry. As former Senior Director of Engineering and Chief Solution Architect at UnitedHealth Group, delivered enterprise-scale solutions spanning call center migrations, case and disease management platforms, pharmacy communication systems, and Medicaid modernization programs.

Seasoned healthcare technology executive with over 25 years of experience driving transformation in the industry. As former Senior Director of Engineering and Chief Solution Architect at UnitedHealth Group, delivered enterprise-scale solutions spanning call center migrations, case and disease management platforms, pharmacy communication systems, and Medicaid modernization programs. Scott Ijaz, Chief Product Officer: Healthcare leader with experience across four startups and two mid-sized MedTech and high-tech companies. He holds a Master's in Biotechnology Entrepreneurship from Johns Hopkins University and a Product Management specialization from University of Pennsylvania, is a patent holder and clinical study author, and focuses on scaling value-based care.

Healthcare leader with experience across four startups and two mid-sized MedTech and high-tech companies. He holds a Master's in Biotechnology Entrepreneurship from Johns Hopkins University and a Product Management specialization from University of Pennsylvania, is a patent holder and clinical study author, and focuses on scaling value-based care. Jack Frontczak, Chief Growth Officer: Business development leader with 15 years of experience across healthcare, biotech, and SaaS. Former diagnostic solutions specialist serving health systems across 23 states, with a track record of building go-to-market strategies, leading sales teams into new markets, and driving adoption for startup and growth-stage organizations.

"2025 was a defining year for MedSync. We scaled our clinical operations, formalized our product offerings, and brought in leaders who share our vision for what healthcare can be. Dr. Granger's decision to join us full-time reflects the magnitude of what we're building. When you have someone of his caliber say 'I want to be part of this,' it validates everything we've worked toward and energizes us for what's ahead."

– Leann Sims, Founder and CEO, MedSync

Looking Ahead to 2026

MedSync enters 2026 positioned to meet significant incoming demand. The company plans to continue expanding clinical capacity, innovating its product offerings, and extending its reach into new markets, including growth of its Professional services for non-provider clients.

"Our goal has always been to ensure no patient suffers because their medical history is fragmented across disconnected systems. We're building the infrastructure for true value-based care, where providers have comprehensive patient histories and gaps in care are identified, addressed, and resolved through closed-loop care coordination. In 2026, we'll be reaching millions of patients, partnering with more providers, and continuing to prove that when clinicians have the full story, better decisions become routine. That's what drives us every day."

– Leann Sims

About MedSync

MedSync is a healthcare solution that delivers comprehensive and holistic medical record compilation and summarization to create clear, actionable patient histories for clinicians and care teams. Through advanced analytics and clinical workflows, the company identifies and helps close gaps in care while supporting value-based care models that emphasize quality, outcomes, and cost-effective whole-person care. Its services include care coordination across providers and settings and closed-loop processes that ensure referrals, test results, and critical information are communicated, acted on, and documented to completion.

MedSync retrieves medical records from more than 2,500 sources nationwide, transforms them into clinician-reviewed, H&P-style summaries, and delivers them to providers' existing workflows. Through its RECAP and RESOLVE product lines, MedSync helps providers see the complete patient picture, close gaps in care, and improve outcomes, all while supporting quality metrics and revenue integrity. Founded by Leann Sims, former Chief Operating Officer of OptumHealth and leader of Mayo Clinic Arizona's VIP program, MedSync is built on the belief that better information leads to better care.

For more information, visit www.medsyncorp.com

