Medtec China 2018 Concurrent Conference content first released

Shanghai Pudong Medical Device Trade Association (MDTA) has been Medtec China' exclusive supporter for many years. In order to fulfill the huge need of regulatory consultant services including for the international and domestic markets, Medtec China decided to open a new exhibit zone called "Medical regulatory street," while a "Regulatory Lecture" will be held accordingly, which has been highly acknowledged and supported by the chief of MDTA, who is also going to be one of the keynote speakers at the conference "Chinese Regulatory Updates and Compliance".

"Chinese Regulatory Updates and Compliance," as the most popular topic, has attracted many conference delegates, not only because it discusses the hottest topics, and boasts some very prominent speakers from government and associations, but also because it fills the audience's needs. This year, the event will talk about the development prospects of the Chinese medical device industry, and analyze the top three regulations and polices which are medical device review and approval system, medical device registrant system, and clinical trial quality management of medical devices.

For the Quality track, William M. Sutton (FDA Assistant Country Director of China) has been invited to continue to introduce issues related to MDSAP as last year this topic was of high interest to many attendees and they would like to understand more related issues, such as the process of MDSAP regulatory implementation, how to integrate MDSAP into the quality system with ISO13485, and some case studies. Besides, both experience of FDA inspections and CFDI overseas inspection are going to be shared onsite.

As one of the global MedTechWorld series exhibitions, Medtec China takes advantage of global sources from the U.S., Europe and Japan to introduce cutting-edge technologies and design conceptions to Chinese engineers. Hence, there are two technology conferences debuting at Medtec China 2018: "Perspective of End User Design & New Technology" and "Next-Gen Design & New Technology". The following are featured in this two-track event, "How to take advantage of patents and how to avoid intellectual property risks," "New developments in robotic surgery and innovations in sensor technology," and "what Innovative elements must be mastered in designing medical electronic products?"

Online conference registration is now available to the public. Click here to book your seat. Meanwhile, more high quality free conferences and activities such as Market Report Track of Medical Device Industry, new technology theatre, and quality focus will also provide attendees with rich and valuable information. Please Click here to Pre-register now to Visit Medtec China 2018.

