Medtec China 2019 scales up by 21% with a strong increase in new exhibitors

At Medtec China 2019, a wealth of well-known domestic and overseas brands have been invited to exhibit their latest and most state-of-the-art products and solutions, such as Mikron Industrial Equipment (Shanghai) Co., Ltd., Nissei Plastic Industrial Co., Ltd., Hitachi Metals (China) Ltd., Guangdong Shunde HZ-Technology Co., Ltd., Branson Ultrasonics (Shanghai) CO., Ltd., Marposs (Shanghai) Trading Co., Ltd., and Shenzhen Ourway Packing Products Co., Ltd. Mikron's Asian premiere product Ecoline Mini can fully meet the flexible production needs of medical devices; Nissei's electric injection molding machine features high quality and stability; Hitachi ultra-fine diameter cable products provide solutions for ultra-fine diameter endoscopy and treatment to explore the confined spaces of the human body; HZ-Technology's transparent plastic laser welding technology allows direct welding without the addition of absorbing materials; Branson's GSX platform provides a mechanical and electronic control system boasting advanced control and precise positioning using pressure stepping; the Marposs Tecna leak detector series is widely applied in the medical and packaging test industry.

Conference to build the platform for industry education and research of medical device manufacturing

Three days of onsite conferences concerning "Regulations, quality and technology," will provide participants with opportunities to expand their professional network resources. The meetings this year will introduce new content as follows: the Regulation Summit will remain focused on Chinese Regulatory Updates and Compliance; the Quality Track will focus on Risk Management of Medical Product Life Cycle and Key Points and Strategy for Inspection; as for the technology sector, in addition to the return of the 7th IIMD China Summit (Implantable and Interventional Medical Device) and the retention of such traditional hot topics as Dressing materials, Packaging & Sterilization hub, and medical device design. Additionally, Technology Theater and the 5th medical device market analysis report will also be present at the event.

Medtec China 2019 will be held September 25-27. There will be a grand 15th anniversary celebration and opening ceremony, business matchmaking service, and many more appealing events. The show is expected to attract more than 450 high-quality international and domestic exhibitors and 25,000 professional visitors from more than 5,000 medical manufacturing enterprises.

For more information, please visit Medtec China's official website: www.medtecchina.com

Exhibitor registration, visit or media cooperation, please contact：

Carina Li

Tel.: +86 10 5730 6163

E-Mail: carina.li@ubm.com

Medtec China Organization Committee

SOURCE Medtec China

Related Links

http://www.medtecchina.com/en-us/

