Medtec Europe 2018 Offered More Business Opportunities and Education Than Ever

Boasting an abundance of excellent, high quality visitors, post-event analysis showed that more than 64% of the attendees had purchasing power, with approximately 23% having C-suite roles - an ideal mix to generate promising leads at more than 500 stands. More than 6,000 attendees from over 80 nations used the three-day trade show to discover innovative new products and solutions, attend high-quality sessions and network with their peers. Show organizer UBM recorded almost 950 on-site meetings arranged via Medtec Europe's dedicated match-making platform. Furthermore, the show offered a great traffic density on the show floor.

Bernd Maisenhölder, Marketing Director at Iftest AG, stated: "Medtec Europe has been a great experience: the talks, the people, the networking opportunities were excellent. Medtec Europe is a great event to network and meet new people". Uwe Winzen, General Manager at Lubrizol Lifesciences, added: "It's one of my favourite shows: we have highly valuable one-to-one time with our customers and very good interactions. Medtec Europe has the right set of people to talk to".

Key players such as Multivac, Bosch Healthcare solutions, KOCH Pac-Systeme, Euroflex, Freudenberg Medical, and many more, presented innovative new products and solutions. KOCH Pac-Systeme for instance offered a live demonstration of the Blister Machine KBS-KF. Designed for the forming, filling and sealing of blisters, whether made out of flexible film or eco-friendly, mono-material PET with an inserted card; sealed as a stand-up blister or a clamshell, the Blister Machine KBS-KF ensures high output for a wide variety of products. In addition, small and medium companies and first-time exhibitors such as Colorcon, Hexagon or Selenium Medical used Medtec Europe as a platform to further expand their brand.

Value adding features

This year's Medtec Europe once again offered a variety of features and attractions, including more than 55 on-site seminars, covering everything from digitalization and connected health to regulatory issues. Trending topics such as 3D Printing, Connected Devices, and Digital Transformation were put under the spotlight.

In the Smart Health and Smart Manufacturing Insight Theatres, attendees were able to learn from keynote speakers from Orange, Nelson Laboratories, Deloitte, Strategyn, Iftest, AAMI, Hogan Lovells, Activoris and many more. Furthermore, the highly-attended Breakfast Meeting provided in-depth insights into the interpretation and application of the new EU Medical Device Regulation ahead of the 2019 deadline.

With the second Medical Device Manufacturing Conference, organized in partnership with Frauenhofer IPA and Messe Stuttgart, show organizer UBM EMEA offered detailed insights into significant changes within the medtech market in relation to process and assembly, due to a growing requirement for more customized solutions. In addition, Martin Pattera, Managing Partner at Strategyn led a workshop focused on "Customer-Centric Innovation in Med Tech" and shared highly-valuable insights into a hands-on navigation instrument for your customer-centric innovation. Last but not least, a new initiative in collaboration with VDI offered 35 young medtech professionals the opportunity to meet, network and develop skills and knowledge. With 800 attendees, the conference program reached an outstanding number.

In addition, several very promising start-ups taking part in the Start-up Academy used Medtec Europe as a platform to develop their brand. Many of them made great connections to achieve their investment needs. Focusing on everything from eye-care to AI diagnostics, some of the most brilliant innovators in medtech presented their innovations to the judges, who picked Neuro Device Lab as the winner. Neuro Device Lab presented an integrated system for enhancing rehabilitation of speech disorders in the form of portable, transcranial electrical stimulator (headset). This innovation will make a great impact on patients' health with safe, accessible and effective therapy.

Medtec Europe will return as MedtecLIVE in Nürnberg in 2019

Next year, MedtecLIVE will open its doors on May 21 in Nuremberg for three days, combining the strongest elements of both Medtec Europe and MT-Connect. Sharing the general enthusiasm for the joint-venture, Medtec Europe Brand Director Anne Schumacher said: "Together with our partner MesseNürnberg, we are already looking forward to 2019 and will do our utmost to arrange a top-class agenda. MedtecLIVE will be the key meeting place for European and international manufacturers and decision makers in the medtech industry. "

