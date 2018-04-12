Medtec Japan 2018 to be Held from April 18th-20th in Tokyo, Japan

Over 560 exhibitors from some 25 countries around the world will be exhibiting their latest technologies and services in Japan, the second largest medical device market in the world after the United States. With a rapidly aging population and rising demand for increasingly sophisticated treatments, the medical devices industry is one of the few sectors that have seen continuous and steady growth.

Over 35,000 visitors are expected to attend the event from nearly 30 countries, including the United States, Europe, ASEAN countries, China, Korea and many more. Medtec Japan is a highly targeted event, with over 60% of visitors coming from medical device manufacturers. Among them are buyers and R&D staff from companies such as Terumo Corporation, Olympus Corporation, Nihon Kohden Corporation, OMRON Corporation, Panasonic Healthcare Co., Ltd., Kawasumi Laboratories Inc., Nipro Corporation, Fukuda Denshi Co., Ltd., JMS Co., Ltd., Create Medic Co., Ltd., HOYA Corporation, Hitachi Aloca Medical, Ltd., Canon Medical Systems Corporation, Sysmex Corporation, FujiFilm Corporation, Toray Medical Co., Ltd., GC Co., Ltd., J. Morita Mfg. Corp, Yoshida Seisakusho Co., Ltd., and Eisakusho Co., Ltd.

Medtec Japan Comprises Eleven Specific Areas:

- Plastics Technology Area

- Metal Processing & Machine Tool Area

- Measurement and Inspection Area

- Rapid Prototyping Technology and CAD/CAM Area

- Packaging Area

- Surface treatment/Processing Area

- Certiﬁcation / Consultant Area

- Bionics Technology Area

- Security Area

- Document Management and Linguistic Area

- Clean Technology and Facility Area

Medtec Japan is co-located with four other exhibitions:

- ElectroMED Japan

Semiconductor, ICs, sensors, processors, EDAs, laser technologies, batteries, power adapters, cameras, Lenses, monitors, MEMS technology, graphics interfaces, motors, Communications & Networking Devices, X-ray, CT, MRI, etc.

- Smart Health Japan

Wearable devices, apps, software, OS, interface hardware, health entertainment, wireless technology, telecommunication equipment, telecommunication carriers, integration, procurement electronic components and OEM products, etc.

- Test Kit Japan

Finished products, manufacturing technology, parts & materials for testing kits such as blood test kits, influenza test kits, allergy test kits, STD test kits, cancer test kits, DNA test kits, etc.

- Care/Welfare Robot & Device Expo

Manufacture and development of care support robots & machines, communication robots, rehabilitation and welfare devices, etc.

- Japan Life Science Week 2018

Putting the Global Spotlight on Japan's Leading Edge Medical Technologies

Medtec Japan is one of ten highly-focused life science related exhibitions that will be held concurrently in Tokyo. Japan Life Science Week provides a unique platform for the creation of new business opportunities in the field of medical devices and pharmaceuticals, as well as focusing world attention on Japan's leading-edge medical technologies.

Entrance is free of charge to visitors who pre-register online.

https://www.medtecjapanreg.com/2018/form.cgi?lang=en

Medtec Japan 2019 will be held in Tokyo from 18th – 20th March 2019.

Exhibitor booking for booth reservation is possible from 23rd April 2018.

