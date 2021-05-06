MedTech Breakthrough Honors Standout Digital Health and Medical Technology Innovation in 2021 MedTech Breakthrough Awards Program

LOS ANGELES, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MedTech Breakthrough , an independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global health and medical technology market, today announced the winners of the organization's fifth annual awards program, showcasing technologies and companies that drive innovation and exemplify the best in digital health and medical technology solutions across the globe.

The mission of the MedTech Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of health and medical technology categories, including Robotics, Clinical Administration, Telehealth, Patient Engagement, Electronic Health Records (EHR), mHealth, Medical Devices, Medical Data and many more. This year's program attracted more than 3,850 nominations from over 17 different countries throughout the world.

"This past year revealed that the end-to-end health care system demands more than incremental improvements, and the scale, scope and speed of transformation needed throughout global health systems requires breakthrough innovation," said James Johnson, managing director, MedTech Breakthrough. "We are proud to recognize the breakthrough innovations in science and technology today that are transforming the future of healthcare for this new reality. In our 5th annual MedTech Breakthrough Awards program we are thrilled to recognize the digital health leaders that doubled down, pivoted and accelerated MedTech innovation in a time of need to build a new health system that better supports the entire care journey."

All nominations were evaluated by an independent panel of experts within the digital health and medical technology industries, with the winning products and companies selected based on a variety of criteria, including most innovative and technologically advanced products and services.

The 2021 MedTech Breakthrough Award winners include:

Leadership

Best MedTech Startup: Curative

Medical Device Engineering Breakthrough: ONWARD

Digital Health Innovation Award: MedBridge

Best Hospital Technology Implementation: Hicuity Health

Best Health Network Technology Implementation: iMedX

Best Overall MedTech Software: NantHealth, Eviti Connect

Best Overall MedTech Company: Convey Health

Best Overall Digital Health Company: Doctor On Demand

Clinical and Health Administration

Best Clinical Administration Hardware Device: Honeywell, Honeywell CT40 XP Healthcare (HC) mobile computer

Best Compliance Solution: HOTB Software

Best Compliance Management Solution Provider: MedTrainer

Best Patient Registration & Scheduling Solution: Kyruus, ProviderMatch for Consumers

Best Computerized Decision Support Solution: Elsevier ClinicalPath

Best Overall Health Informatics Solution: Vim

Health Administration Innovation Award: Hospital IQ

Patient Engagement

Best Patient Relationship Management Solution: WebPT Reach

Best Overall Patient Engagement Solution: Vocera Communications, Inc., Vocera Ease

Best Overall Patient Engagement Service: Greenphire Patient Convenience Suite: ClinCard & ConneX

Best Patient Portal: Medidata, a Dassault Systèmes company, myMedidata

Patient Engagement Innovation Award: CipherHealth Patient Engagement Platform

Best Overall Patient Engagement Company: Quantum Health

Electronic Health Records

Best Electronic Health Record Solution: Azalea Health

Best Electronic Health Record Service: DrChrono

Best Electronic Health Record Security Solution: Pure Storage

EHR Innovation Award: Oak Street Health, Care Model

Genomics

Best Overall Genomics Company: Coriell Life Sciences

Best Overall Genomics Solution: 2bPrecise

Best Personal Genome Testing Service: Guardant Health, Guardant360 CDx

Internet-of-Things (IoT) Healthcare

Best IoT Healthcare Platform: Welltok

Best IoT Healthcare Wearable Device: Lexie Hearing

Best Biometric Sensor Solution: NuraLogix, Anura

Best Use of Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare: Eko, Eko AI

AI Innovation Award: DrFirst, DrFirst's SmartSuite℠

Best Overall Connected Healthcare Solution: Validic, Validic Inform

Medical Data

Best Healthcare Big Data Platform: MDClone, MDClone ADAMS Platform

Best Healthcare Big Data Solution: RxMx

Best Data Visualization Solution: HANDLE Global, Capital Cycle Management or CCM™

Best Predictive Analytics Solution: WellSky Value-Based Solution

Best Overall Healthcare Data Analytics Platform: Panalgo, Instant Health Data

Best Overall Medical Data Solution Provider: Capsule, a Philips Company, Capsule Vitals Plus

Health and Fitness

Best Personal Health App: Noom

Best Sleep Monitoring Solution: Somnology

Best Overall SleepTech Solution: Sleep Number Corporation, SleepIQ® Technology

Best Overall Fitness Technology Company: Wellbeats

Mobile Communications & TeleHealth

Best Videoconferencing Solution: CompuGroup Medical, Inc., CGM ELVI Telemedicine

Best TeleHealth Platform: Pexip, Pexip Health

Best Virtual Care Solution: Amwell C500

Best Virtual Care Platform: Align Technology, Invisalign® Virtual Care

Best Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) Solution: Vivify Health

Best Overall TeleMedicine Platform: SOC Telemed, Telemed IQ

Best Overall TeleHealth Solution: Bright.md

Best Overall mHealth Hardware Solution: Zebra Technologies TC52-HC healthcare mobile computer

TeleHealth Innovation Award: ConsumerMedical

Medical Device

Best New Technology Solution – Monitoring: BioIntelliSense, Inc., BioSticker and BioButton

Best New Technology Solution – Medication Management: emocha Health, emocha Digital Medication Adherence Program

Best New Technology Solution – Diagnostic: Helio Health

Best New Technology Solution – Surgical: Minnetronix Medical, Minnetronix Medical MindsEye Expandable Port

Best New Technology Solution – Radiology: Novarad, COVID-19 AI Diagnostic Assistant

Best New Technology Solution – Oncology: Castle Biosciences, DecisionDx® DiffDx™-Melanoma

Best New Technology Solution – Pain Management: Theranica, Nerivio

Best New Technology Solution – Ophthalmology: Mojo Vision, Mojo Lens

Best New Technology Solution – Healthcare Payment: Brightree, Brightree Patient Collections

Best New Technology Solution – Dermatology: Mindera Corporation, Mind.Px

Best New Technology Solution – Drug Delivery: RVL Pharmaceuticals, Upneeq

Best New Technology Solution – Orthopedics: Zimmer Biomet, ROSA® Knee System

Best Overall Medical Device Product: Asensus Surgical, Intelligent Surgical Unit™

Best Overall Medical Device Solution: Boston Scientific, WaveWriter Alpha™ Spinal Cord Stimulator (SCS) System

Best Overall Medical Device Company: Lumenis

Healthcare Cybersecurity

Best Healthcare Network Security Solution: CyberMDX, CyberMDX Healthcare Security Suite

Best Cloud Security Solution: ClearDATA, ClearDATA Comply™

Best Overall Healthcare Cybersecurity Company: Fortified Health Security

