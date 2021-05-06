MedTech Breakthrough Honors Standout Digital Health and Medical Technology Innovation in 2021 MedTech Breakthrough Awards Program
Annual Awards Program Recognizes Outstanding Health & Medical Technology Products and Companies
May 06, 2021, 08:00 ET
LOS ANGELES, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MedTech Breakthrough, an independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global health and medical technology market, today announced the winners of the organization's fifth annual awards program, showcasing technologies and companies that drive innovation and exemplify the best in digital health and medical technology solutions across the globe.
The mission of the MedTech Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of health and medical technology categories, including Robotics, Clinical Administration, Telehealth, Patient Engagement, Electronic Health Records (EHR), mHealth, Medical Devices, Medical Data and many more. This year's program attracted more than 3,850 nominations from over 17 different countries throughout the world.
"This past year revealed that the end-to-end health care system demands more than incremental improvements, and the scale, scope and speed of transformation needed throughout global health systems requires breakthrough innovation," said James Johnson, managing director, MedTech Breakthrough. "We are proud to recognize the breakthrough innovations in science and technology today that are transforming the future of healthcare for this new reality. In our 5th annual MedTech Breakthrough Awards program we are thrilled to recognize the digital health leaders that doubled down, pivoted and accelerated MedTech innovation in a time of need to build a new health system that better supports the entire care journey."
All nominations were evaluated by an independent panel of experts within the digital health and medical technology industries, with the winning products and companies selected based on a variety of criteria, including most innovative and technologically advanced products and services.
The 2021 MedTech Breakthrough Award winners include:
Leadership
Best MedTech Startup: Curative
Medical Device Engineering Breakthrough: ONWARD
Digital Health Innovation Award: MedBridge
Best Hospital Technology Implementation: Hicuity Health
Best Health Network Technology Implementation: iMedX
Best Overall MedTech Software: NantHealth, Eviti Connect
Best Overall MedTech Company: Convey Health
Best Overall Digital Health Company: Doctor On Demand
Clinical and Health Administration
Best Clinical Administration Hardware Device: Honeywell, Honeywell CT40 XP Healthcare (HC) mobile computer
Best Compliance Solution: HOTB Software
Best Compliance Management Solution Provider: MedTrainer
Best Patient Registration & Scheduling Solution: Kyruus, ProviderMatch for Consumers
Best Computerized Decision Support Solution: Elsevier ClinicalPath
Best Overall Health Informatics Solution: Vim
Health Administration Innovation Award: Hospital IQ
Patient Engagement
Best Patient Relationship Management Solution: WebPT Reach
Best Overall Patient Engagement Solution: Vocera Communications, Inc., Vocera Ease
Best Overall Patient Engagement Service: Greenphire Patient Convenience Suite: ClinCard & ConneX
Best Patient Portal: Medidata, a Dassault Systèmes company, myMedidata
Patient Engagement Innovation Award: CipherHealth Patient Engagement Platform
Best Overall Patient Engagement Company: Quantum Health
Electronic Health Records
Best Electronic Health Record Solution: Azalea Health
Best Electronic Health Record Service: DrChrono
Best Electronic Health Record Security Solution: Pure Storage
EHR Innovation Award: Oak Street Health, Care Model
Genomics
Best Overall Genomics Company: Coriell Life Sciences
Best Overall Genomics Solution: 2bPrecise
Best Personal Genome Testing Service: Guardant Health, Guardant360 CDx
Internet-of-Things (IoT) Healthcare
Best IoT Healthcare Platform: Welltok
Best IoT Healthcare Wearable Device: Lexie Hearing
Best Biometric Sensor Solution: NuraLogix, Anura
Best Use of Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare: Eko, Eko AI
AI Innovation Award: DrFirst, DrFirst's SmartSuite℠
Best Overall Connected Healthcare Solution: Validic, Validic Inform
Medical Data
Best Healthcare Big Data Platform: MDClone, MDClone ADAMS Platform
Best Healthcare Big Data Solution: RxMx
Best Data Visualization Solution: HANDLE Global, Capital Cycle Management or CCM™
Best Predictive Analytics Solution: WellSky Value-Based Solution
Best Overall Healthcare Data Analytics Platform: Panalgo, Instant Health Data
Best Overall Medical Data Solution Provider: Capsule, a Philips Company, Capsule Vitals Plus
Health and Fitness
Best Personal Health App: Noom
Best Sleep Monitoring Solution: Somnology
Best Overall SleepTech Solution: Sleep Number Corporation, SleepIQ® Technology
Best Overall Fitness Technology Company: Wellbeats
Mobile Communications & TeleHealth
Best Videoconferencing Solution: CompuGroup Medical, Inc., CGM ELVI Telemedicine
Best TeleHealth Platform: Pexip, Pexip Health
Best Virtual Care Solution: Amwell C500
Best Virtual Care Platform: Align Technology, Invisalign® Virtual Care
Best Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) Solution: Vivify Health
Best Overall TeleMedicine Platform: SOC Telemed, Telemed IQ
Best Overall TeleHealth Solution: Bright.md
Best Overall mHealth Hardware Solution: Zebra Technologies TC52-HC healthcare mobile computer
TeleHealth Innovation Award: ConsumerMedical
Medical Device
Best New Technology Solution – Monitoring: BioIntelliSense, Inc., BioSticker and BioButton
Best New Technology Solution – Medication Management: emocha Health, emocha Digital Medication Adherence Program
Best New Technology Solution – Diagnostic: Helio Health
Best New Technology Solution – Surgical: Minnetronix Medical, Minnetronix Medical MindsEye Expandable Port
Best New Technology Solution – Radiology: Novarad, COVID-19 AI Diagnostic Assistant
Best New Technology Solution – Oncology: Castle Biosciences, DecisionDx® DiffDx™-Melanoma
Best New Technology Solution – Pain Management: Theranica, Nerivio
Best New Technology Solution – Ophthalmology: Mojo Vision, Mojo Lens
Best New Technology Solution – Healthcare Payment: Brightree, Brightree Patient Collections
Best New Technology Solution – Dermatology: Mindera Corporation, Mind.Px
Best New Technology Solution – Drug Delivery: RVL Pharmaceuticals, Upneeq
Best New Technology Solution – Orthopedics: Zimmer Biomet, ROSA® Knee System
Best Overall Medical Device Product: Asensus Surgical, Intelligent Surgical Unit™
Best Overall Medical Device Solution: Boston Scientific, WaveWriter Alpha™ Spinal Cord Stimulator (SCS) System
Best Overall Medical Device Company: Lumenis
Healthcare Cybersecurity
Best Healthcare Network Security Solution: CyberMDX, CyberMDX Healthcare Security Suite
Best Cloud Security Solution: ClearDATA, ClearDATA Comply™
Best Overall Healthcare Cybersecurity Company: Fortified Health Security
About MedTech Breakthrough
Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the MedTech Breakthrough Awards program is an independent program devoted to honoring excellence in medical and health related technology companies, products, services and people. The MedTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough health and medical companies and products in categories that include Patient Engagement, mHealth, Health & Fitness, Clinical Administration, Healthcare IoT, Medical Data, Healthcare Cybersecurity and more. For more information visit MedTechBreakthrough.com.
SOURCE Tech Breakthrough
Share this article