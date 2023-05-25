Medtech companies must evolve as procedure volumes continue to shift to ambulatory care settings over next five years

News provided by

Bain & Company

25 May, 2023, 09:00 ET

New research from Bain & Company shows medtech leaders are adapting sales strategies to serve a more fragmented, virtual landscape

NEW YORK, May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- New research from Bain & Company, explores how the movement of procedure volumes from large, traditional acute care settings to smaller, highly fragmented ambulatory care settings is gaining momentum and impacting medtech sales models. Outpatient visits in some specialties, like orthopedics, have rapidly ramped up. For other procedures, like medical imaging and endovascular, the shift has started slowly.

While the Covid-19 pandemic accelerated this growing trend, the shift has also been propelled forward by lower operating costs, favorable reimbursement changes, a streamlined patient experience, improved clinical outcomes through technological innovation, and physicians' increasing desire for autonomy.

"Medtech companies are finding that the one-size-fits-all sales model they've perfected for large hospital systems is no longer fit for purpose," said Mayuri Shah, a partner in Bain's Healthcare & Life Sciences practice. "Ambulatory care sites require a much more nuanced and targeted approach. As a result, medtech companies will have to entirely evolve not only how, but eventually what, they sell."

Why one-size-fits-all no longer works: Ambulatory care lends itself to a starkly different selling environment. With more than 25,000 sites in the US, the market has five times the number of call points than that of acute care. Additionally, it supports much lower procedure volumes and higher geographic distribution relative to an integrated delivery network or hospital system.

Building a flexible, fit-for-purpose model: Bain's research shows that physicians, administrators, and other ambulatory care buyers are increasingly open to virtual engagement with sales reps. Bain's data shows 50% of physicians now say they prefer all or mostly virtual engagement, compared with just 20% pre-pandemic; 80% of administrators say the same, up from 33% before Covid-19. 

Editor's Note: For more information or interview requests please contact Katie Ware at [email protected] or +1 646 562 8107.

About Bain & Company  
Bain & Company is a global consultancy that helps the world's most ambitious change makers define the future.  

Across 65 cities in 40 countries, we work alongside our clients as one team with a shared ambition to achieve extraordinary results, outperform the competition, and redefine industries. We complement our tailored, integrated expertise with a vibrant ecosystem of digital innovators to deliver better, faster, and more enduring outcomes. Our 10-year commitment to invest more than $1 billion in pro bono services brings our talent, expertise, and insight to organizations tackling today's urgent challenges in education, racial equity, social justice, economic development, and the environment. We earned a platinum rating from EcoVadis, the leading platform for environmental, social, and ethical performance ratings for global supply chains, putting us in the top 1% of all companies. Since our founding in 1973, we have measured our success by the success of our clients, and we proudly maintain the highest level of client advocacy in the industry.  

SOURCE Bain & Company

Also from this source

Energy and natural resources executives see a temporary slowdown in decarbonization

Bain & Company predicts concerning macroeconomic environment for higher education, calls pandemic-era financial health an anomaly

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.