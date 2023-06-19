MedTech Sustainability Business Models Study 2023: Regulatory Environment, Adoption, and Analyst Insights Featuring 3M, Philips, Illumina, Cardinal Health, and Siemens Healthineers

DUBLIN, June 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Business Models: MedTech Sustainability" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study focuses on sustainability in the MedTech industry and offers a detailed discussion on 2 sustainability programs, Climate Action and Responsible Consumption and Production.

The study's focus areas include key regulations in the EU, such as the EUDAMED database and green taxonomy and ESG in the United States and Asia-Pacific. The study also provides an analyst perspective on the regulations and what it means to MedTech participants as well as other stakeholders in the healthcare ecosystem.

The study discusses key factors driving the growth of the sustainability program as well as restraints to adoption and their implications. It also includes a detailed discussion of growth opportunities in the sustainability space.

MedTech companies to action in the sustainability space are provided, and the sustainability programs of 3M, Philips, Cardinal Health (Sustainable Technologies), Siemens Healthineers, and Illumina are discussed. Characteristics of companies that are early-, mid-, and late-stage adopters of sustainability (an analyst perspective) are provided.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on Sustainability in the MedTech Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

UN Sustainability Development Goals

Sustainability: Climate Action

Sustainability: Responsible Consumption and Production

MedTech: Medical Device Segmentation

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

3. Regulatory Environment, Adoption, and Analyst Insight

Regulatory Environment by Region

MedTech Sustainability: European Regulations

MedTech Sustainability: Analyst Insight on European Regulations

MedTech Sustainability: EU Green Taxonomy

MedTech Sustainability: ESG by Region

4. MedTech Sustainability: Companies to Action

MedTech Sustainability: Type of Adopters and Their Features

3M Healthcare

Healthcare Philips

Illumina

Cardinal Health (Sustainable Technologies)

Siemens Healthineers

5. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: SaMD

Growth Opportunity 2: Medical Waste Management

Growth Opportunity 3: Data Analytics

