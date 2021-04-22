MedTech Veteran Rich Ferrari Joins BIOMODEX as First U.S. Board Member

BOSTON, April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BIOMODEX® , a pioneering digital health company that offers advanced 3D printed solutions for patient-specific rehearsal and physician training, today announced the appointment of Rich Ferrari to its Board of Directors. Ferrari is the first U.S. board member for Biomodex.

"Rich's addition to the Biomodex board reflects the accelerating evolution of the company, particularly in the U.S. market," said Ziad Rouag, President and CEO of Biomodex. "Not only is he a major player in the funding of healthcare, he is a serial entrepreneur who has helped architect more than $2 billion in acquisitions. His broad expertise and years of achievement in the medical technology field will be invaluable as Biomodex continues its forward momentum. We are honored to welcome him."

Over his 40-year career, Ferrari has founded six companies, two of which he took public as CEO. One of those companies was DeNovo Ventures – a Silicon Valley venture capital firm that he co-founded. DeNovo Ventures has $650 million under management dedicated to investing in medical device technology. Ferrari also co-founded CardioThoracic Systems (CTS), the fastest start-up to an IPO in the Medical Device Industry, and Cardiovascular Imaging Systems (CVIS) and led both companies to initial public offerings. CTS was acquired by Guidant in 1999 for $350 million. CVIS was eventually acquired by Boston Scientific for $125 million. He also co-founded Integrated Vascular Systems which was acquired by Abbott Vascular and Ensure, which in turn was acquired by J&J.

"I believe Biomodex could be one of the core leaders in advanced physician training, teaching and simulation of complex medical procedures," said Rich Ferrari, Biomodex Board of Directors. "They are not only reconstructing an image into a 3D model, they are replicating the human performance of that anatomy in a model, simulating the touch and feel or haptic feedback of the same human anatomy. The possibilities this presents for physician training and case planning is truly incredible."

Mr. Ferrari is active on the boards of several MedTech and medical device companies. In addition, he is a faculty member of the Stanford Biodesign Emerging Entrepreneurs Forum. He received the Mallinckrodt Award for Excellence in Medicine and is a past finalist for the Entrepreneur of the Year Award. He holds an MBA from the University of South Florida and a bachelor's degree from Ashland University in Ohio.

About Biomodex

BIOMODEX® is a pioneering Digital Health Company based in Paris and Boston. Starting from standard patient-specific medical imaging, Biomodex has developed a unique and enhanced 3D printed solution (3D) for patient-specific rehearsal and physicians' advanced training, combining biomechanics and fluid dynamics (4D) and imaging properties (5D). The Biomodex solution offers a tailored, end-to-end physician experience. The solution is fully integrated in both the imaging and procedural workflow, highly portable and easy to use. Image upload, ordering and quick delivery are facilitated through a web-based portal allowing customers to maintain their own portfolio. The solution is expected to result in reduced procedural and hospitalization costs and improved acute and chronic outcomes. Biomodex has successfully commercialized several products for neurovascular and structural heart applications and is fast expanding its product portfolio through the application of its core technologies.

