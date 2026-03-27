MedTech's Edge: How AI and Remote Diagnostics Drive Scalable Value

Issued on behalf of VentriPoint Diagnostics Ltd.

VANCOUVER, BC, March 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Equity-Insider.com News Commentary – The traditional hospital model is undergoing a massive structural shift. Outpatient clinics and ambulatory services are quickly becoming the primary growth engines for the entire U.S. healthcare sector. In fact, Ernst & Young's 2026 outlook confirms that these accessible, lower-acuity care segments are attracting the heaviest strategic capital allocations as health systems realign their infrastructure[1]. This powerful momentum is accelerating across the medical technology space. Recent data from NVIDIA's 2026 healthcare survey shows that 70% of organizations are now actively deploying artificial intelligence, with well over half reporting a clear, measurable return on investment from AI-powered diagnostic imaging[2]. This pivotal convergence of decentralized care and automated clinical workflows is creating significant, scalable value for companies building remote diagnostics, implantable sensors, and robotic systems, including innovators like VentriPoint Diagnostics (TSXV: VPT) (OTCPK: VPTDF), Senseonics (NASDAQ: SENS), Microbot Medical (NASDAQ: MBOT), LivaNova (NASDAQ: LIVN), Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ: CLOV).

Analysts tracking this massive outpatient migration are paying close attention to the data. Major health systems have already committed billions in new ambulatory surgery capacity since the start of the year. This movement is backed by federal policy, with Medicare adding over 500 procedures to its covered list for ambulatory surgery centers in the 2026 cycle[3]. Furthermore, industry analysis confirms that surgical robotics platforms are being completely re-engineered to operate in these streamlined, outpatient environments. This validates that expanding directly to the point of care is the primary value driver for next-generation medical technology positioning[4].

VentriPoint Diagnostics (TSXV: VPT) (OTCPK: VPTDF) is expanding into remote healthcare after announcing a partnership with First Light Health, an Indigenous-owned medical services company based in Vancouver, to deliver AI-powered cardiac diagnostics to Indigenous and remote communities across Canada.

Together, the two companies are developing a hub-and-spoke care model built around VentriPoint's VMS+™ system. Local providers in remote areas will capture ultrasound scans on-site and be supported by specialists at a central hub who are able to digitally access images and assist with interpretation. That gives patients in British Columbia, Yukon, Alberta, Manitoba, and New Brunswick access to advanced cardiac imaging without travelling hundreds of kilometres, at lower cost and with faster turnaround than traditional referral pathways. Following validation of the model, Ventripoint plans to scale it beyond Canada into underserved communities globally.

VentriPoint's VMS+™ system converts standard 2D echocardiograms into detailed 3D volumetric images. The company says its accuracy is comparable to cardiac MRI, but at a fraction of the cost and without the infrastructure those machines require. For communities where heart disease rates are high and specialist access is limited, the difference between early diagnosis and late diagnosis can be the difference between treatment and tragedy.

"Cardiovascular disease doesn't respect geography, but too often, access to cardiac care does," said Hugh MacNaught, CEO of VentriPoint Diagnostics. "Our work with First Light Health and other First Nations partners such as the Nisga̱'a Valley Health Authority demonstrates the need for a made-in-Canada innovation that can close that gap. We see the potential for this solution to be widely deployed, from the Arctic to the Amazon. This is what scalable, equitable heart care looks like."

First Light Health brings cultural safety expertise and established relationships within First Nations communities, which matters when deploying health technology in populations that have historically been underserved by the broader system.

The partnership builds on recent commercial traction. VentriPoint signed a commercial agreement with LG Consulting Solutions to support VMS+™ deployment across Northern California, targeting cardiac centres in the Sacramento and San Francisco regions. Before that, the company had already partnered with the Nisga̱'a Valley Health Authority to pilot a similar model in northern BC.

VentriPoint is a Toronto-based medtech company with regulatory approvals in the United States, Canada, and Europe. Its VMS+™ platform works with ultrasound equipment from any vendor and is built on over a decade of Knowledge Based Reconstruction technology development. The goal is simple: put MRI-grade cardiac diagnostics within reach of any clinic or community that needs them.

CONTINUED… Read this and more news for VentriPoint Diagnostics at: https://equity-insider.com/2025/11/21/the-mri-grade-disruption-hiding-in-plain-sight-why-the-smart-money-is-watching-ventripoint/

In other industry developments and happenings in the market include:

Senseonics (NASDAQ: SENS) presented first-ever real-world evidence for Eversense 365 at the 19th International Conference on Advanced Technologies & Treatments for Diabetes in Barcelona, with data from 5,059 real-world sensors demonstrating a mean transmitter wear time of 93.8%, a mean Glucose Management Indicator of 7.14%, and a mean Time in Range of 66% sustained consistently across both the first and second six-month periods of the one-year wear cycle. Over 75% of users achieved hypoglycemic targets, with patients aged 65 and older recording particularly strong outcomes including a mean GMI of 6.99%, mean TIR exceeding 70%, and wear time above 95%.

"The promise of a year-long CGM has now been demonstrated in the real world," said Francine Kaufman, M.D., Chief Medical Officer at Senseonics. "Since Eversense 365 was launched in the US, we have consistently heard positive feedback about the system and its impact from both patients and their healthcare providers. Today, we have presented real-world evidence that further validates our belief in this technology and what we are hearing from the diabetes community. The data demonstrate that Eversense 365 can perform exceptionally well and consistently across its entire lifespan, with strong adherence supporting a full year of positive glycemic outcomes with just one sensor."

Early data from the first approximately 120 patients using the twiist Automated Insulin Delivery system combined with Eversense 365 showed a mean GMI of 6.79%, mean TIR of 77%, and time in hypoglycemia of 2.7%, all meeting international consensus targets. Senseonics also recently received European CE Mark approval for Eversense 365 and expects to launch in Germany, Italy, Spain, and Sweden in the coming months.

Microbot Medical (NASDAQ: MBOT) achieved a landmark clinical milestone as Emory Healthcare completed the world's first robotic Prostatic Artery Embolization for benign prostatic hyperplasia and the first robotic Y-90 radioembolization mapping for liver cancer using its LIBERTY Endovascular Robotic System. The LIBERTY System is the only FDA-cleared, single-use, remotely operated robotic platform for peripheral endovascular procedures, targeting an estimated 40 million BPH patients in the U.S. alone.

"With a sizeable patient population, we believe that LIBERTY can establish endovascular robotic navigation as the standard of care for PAE in patients with enlarged prostates, mirroring how robotic-assisted prostatectomy became the dominant surgical approach for prostate cancer," said Harel Gadot, Chairman, CEO & President of Microbot Medical. "The successful completion of LIBERTY's cases at Emory reinforces our confidence in the innovation and benefits it can bring to clinicians, patients and procedural workflow."

Microbot Medical commenced its Limited Market Release of LIBERTY in November 2025 and plans a Full Market Release at the Society of Interventional Radiology conference in April 2026. The dual-indication proof-of-concept at Emory strengthens the commercial case ahead of that launch.

LivaNova (NASDAQ: LIVN) received U.S. FDA premarket approval for its aura6000 System for the treatment of adult patients with moderate to severe Obstructive Sleep Apnea, making it the first and only hypoglossal nerve stimulation therapy approved in the U.S. without a complete concentric collapse contraindication or warning, and without requiring a pre-implantation drug-induced sleep endoscopy. The approval is backed by the OSPREY randomized controlled trial, which demonstrated a 65% responder rate at 12 months of proximal hypoglossal nerve stimulation therapy, with responders defined as achieving at least 50% AHI improvement and an AHI value below 20.

"FDA approval of the aura6000 marks a transformative moment for LivaNova and represents a major step forward for patients struggling with inadequately treated OSA," said Ahmet Tezel, Ph.D., Chief Innovation Officer for LivaNova. "Our p-HGNS therapy underwent a rigorous evaluation for safety and efficacy in the OSPREY randomized controlled trial and delivered clinically significant responses and sustained improvements over time. Now, with FDA approval secured, we are advancing the device toward an even more sophisticated, next-generation system for patients and, ultimately, commercialization."

LivaNova is already preparing a PMA supplement application for a next-generation OSA device engineered for MRI compatibility, remote configuration management, and rechargeable battery technology projected to last up to 15 years, with a targeted launch in the first half of 2027. The aura6000 approval addresses a broad OSA patient population, having been validated in patients more severe than any other approved HGNS therapy.

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ: CLOV) released new evidence through its Counterpart Health subsidiary showing that primary care physicians using the Counterpart Assistant AI platform were associated with 22% fewer flu-related acute care encounters in COPD patients and 18% fewer in congestive heart failure patients. Patients whose physicians actively engaged with the platform's flu-related clinical insight were 1.89 times more likely to receive flu vaccination than those in the CA cohort whose providers did not engage with the task.

"The reductions in flu-related hospitalizations and emergency visits among high-risk patients reflect what we've seen within Clover Health's Medicare Advantage population," said Conrad Wai, CEO of Counterpart Health. "Equipping primary care with timely, actionable insights enables earlier intervention, fewer avoidable acute events, and lower total cost of care. It's not plan-specific. It's a scalable model enabling effective value-based care."

The whitepaper, titled "Driving Clinical Excellence in Chronic Disease: Counterpart Assistant's Role in Flu Preventative Care," underscores Clover Health Investments' strategy of expanding the Counterpart Health platform beyond its own Medicare Advantage membership to serve a broader national provider base. The company continues developing AI-enabled clinical workflows targeting chronic disease management and value-based performance across Medicare populations.

Further Reading: https://equity-insider.com/2025/11/21/the-mri-grade-disruption-hiding-in-plain-sight-why-the-smart-money-is-watching-ventripoint/

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