Medtel Announces Key Additions to Leadership Team

Innovative Hospital Surgical Suite Optimization Software Company Expands with Two New Hires Tweet this

Over his remarkable career, Dr. Tedeschi is known for orchestrating hospital turnarounds in complex environments resulting in marked financial and cultural improvements, bringing stability to each organization. He served as interim co-CEO and hospital president for a large suburban integrated-delivery system, served as CEO of Tenet Healthcare's Detroit Market, and recently as a senior advisor for Pipeline Health. Dr. Tedeschi has received national recognition for his contributions to healthcare including Modern Healthcare's 50 Most Influential Clinical Executives, the American College of Healthcare Executives Chicago Metro Leadership Award as well as the Detroit Community Health Connection Thomas Van Coverden Leadership Award.

Mr. Sarajian brings to Medtel 25 + years leadership and entrepreneurship as founder of numerous health and information startups including Equilar, a market-leading software company to mine and store executive compensation content from SEC filings, r4 Vascular, a vascular device company and Health Recovery Partners, a hospital revenue cycle company. He began his career at Thomson Reuters and held numerous positions including the appointment as General Manager of Thomson's first Chinese JV with the Ministry of Public Health. Most recently, Sarajian was Chief Revenue Officer of Spaulding Medical, a mobile cardiac platform.

**Photos available upon request



Medtel is on a mission to improve surgical care. Our SurgiScript™ platform connects stakeholders and arms them with the data analytics they need to improve the surgical journey. By mitigating clinical and financial risk, surgical teams and patients are ensured to have the best possible outcomes. www.medtel.com

Contact: Chris Dinolfo

[email protected]

SOURCE Medtel

Related Links

www.medtel.com

