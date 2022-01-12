Medtel Announces Key Hire as Arturo Rosario Joins the Company as Chief Technology Officer

Medtel, Innovative Surgical Suite Optimization Software Company Announces New Chief Technology Officer Arturo Rosario Tweet this

Said Rosario, "I am thrilled to be joining Medtel, an innovative organization that positively impacts patients and their providers by optimizing operational workflows with precision. I'm excited to drive innovation and help scale our technical solution to improve surgical outcomes for patients and increase savings for our clients."

A dynamic technology leader, Mr. Rosario has a strong track record of delivering solutions to complex business problems. He combines over 20 years of technical experience with empathetic leadership to grow and build transformational technology organizations. Mr. Rosario will leverage the expertise that he developed at Remedy Partners, and later, Signify Health, as the organizations successfully merged and went public.

Medtel is on a mission to improve surgical care. Our SurgiScript™ platform connects stakeholders and arms them with the data analytics they need to improve the surgical journey. By mitigating clinical and financial risk, surgical teams and patients are ensured to have the best possible outcomes. www.medtel.com

Contact: Chris Dinolfo

[email protected]

SOURCE Medtel